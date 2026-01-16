Capcom shills a $2,175 watch by insisting that 'In Resident Evil Requiem, time is a main character'

Someone's got their eyes on the prize over at Capcom HQ, and knows there's one heck of a lot of money to be made from exclusive Resident Evil merch. Yesterday saw a showcase focused around the imminent Resident Evil: Requiem, the main takeaway from which was a classic mode that takes us back to the days of ink ribbon saving, but another reveal was a pair of super-swish watches.

A collaboration between Capcom and luxury watchmaker Hamilton, the watches have been seen on the wrists of dual protagonists Grace and Leon in the trailers (though I can't say I especially noticed it because Leon was chainsawing a zombie doctor in half). There are two models, only 2,000 will be made, and they will set you back a cool $1,475 for Grace's watch, and $2,175 for Leon's watch.

Hamilton's descriptions of the watches are really something, the kind of thing only a very bored person who has nothing to do but sell watches would come up with. "Grace wears a unique American Classic Pan Europ that blends strength and sophistication with a gold-accented strap, geometric case-back motifs, and a bold gold-and-black dial." Bold!

As for the main man: "Leon wears a unique Khaki Field Auto Chrono, a rugged all-black timepiece with bullet-inspired pushers and a wing detail at 9 o'clock honoring fallen comrades."

Resident Evil Showcase | January 15, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Luis Sera: this wing motif is for you, my friend. But the single best line of the collaboration is the attempt to justify it because, y'know, time matters.

"In Resident Evil Requiem, time is a main character. It shapes tension, defines narrative and sharpens every decision. Hamilton's collaboration with Capcom brings this idea to life through two story-driven timepieces created specifically for the world and the protagonists who inhabit it."

Absolutely tonto, but there you go: if you fancy a $2,000 watch, Capcom's got your back. It's not like this is a new thing for the venerable publisher either, because there's clearly a market in high-end videogame collectibles and boy does Capcom know it: You can buy Leon's Resident Evil 4 jacket for $1,500 or, if you like an infinitely more boring version, Chris Redfield's Resi Village coat for around the same. Both of the Resident Evil Requiem watches release the same day as the game: February 27, 2026.