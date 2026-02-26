Whether you want them for the unlimited ammo, or to turn Leon into your dress-up doll, getting the cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a pretty difficult task. You might nope out of the challenge when you hear it involves playing on the Professional difficulty, but it's not as hard as it initially seems if you take the time to unlock a few additional items to help you out.

I've gone over exactly how to unlock the cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake below, with tips to make the task easier and faster to complete. Because I know you want those cat ears right meow.

How to unlock the Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

Even with my tips to help you out, you're in for a long ride: You have to complete the game on Professional difficulty with an S+ rank to get the cat ears accessory in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Once you've done this, head to the Extra Content Shop from the main menu and purchase those kitty ears for 2,000 Completion Points (CP). You can now enjoy infinite ammo—nice.

Just keep in mind that to get that S+ rank, you have to make sure you complete the Resident Evil 4 Remake with these stipulations:

Playtime is under 5:30 (five hours 30 minutes)

It's a fresh save, not a New Game+

15 max saves

While that may sound daunting, the biggest challenge to this task is actually how much time it takes, not its difficulty. Professional is hard enough to make you want to punch a hole in your screen if you try it the vanilla way, yes, but it gets easier if you use items like the Chicken Hat, Chicago Sweeper, and Handcannon (especially the Handcannon). However, that's where "this is going to take a while" kicks in.

You need to complete a Hardcore S+ run to get the Chicken Hat, a Professional playthrough in under seven hours to get the Chicago Sweeper, and get at least an S-Rank on all three Mercenaries Mode stages to get the Handcannon. However, however, that Professional run for the Chicago Sweeper can be played in New Game+ so you can use the infinite Rocket Launcher to breeze through that playthrough like you're playing on Assisted.

If you're going to do just one thing to prepare for your kawaii cat ears run, then get that Handcannon by tackling Mercenaries first—it's by far the easiest, and quickest, way of earning an item that'll really help.

Lastly, two bonus tips for when you're on your cat ears run are: disable autosave, and don't press "Continue" if you die—this adds unnecessary playtime. Instead, quit the game and load your last manual save from the main menu.

How to equip the Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once you have those fluffy cat ears in your possession, all you have to do is go into the "Extras" tab after you load up your game, then scroll through Leon's accessory's list to pop them on him for the rest of your run. Enjoy the unlimited ammo!