Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal live coverage—how to watch and what's coming in the 'most ambitious' Battlefield yet

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event - YouTube Watch On

Last week saw the reveal of Battlefield 6's singleplayer campaign, but the series was founded on large-scale multiplayer, and it's now time to see the main event.

Battlefield 6 multiplayer footage has already leaked, but that can only tell us so much. Given that it's been hyping this up as its "most ambitious" Battlefield yet, we have high expectations as EA finally divulges what its menagerie of Battlefield studios have really been up to—that includes DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Motive.

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal livestream starts at 11:30 am PT on Thursday, July 31. That's 2:30 pm ET, 7:30 pm BST, 8:30 pm CEST, and 11:30 pm AEST. It'll be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

Below, we'll be covering the reveal as it happens, with our reactions and insights from our reporter on the scene.