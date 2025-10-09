All Battlefield 6 classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon explained
Classes are back, technically.
Battlefield 6 returns to the traditional class structure we're used to from previous games—Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. However, the BF6 classes are quite different from their older iterations, with new gadgets and even fresh features that change up their role on the battlefield.
Plus, if you've only played the likes of Battlefield 1 and V, which changed these classes to Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon, or even Battlefield 2042, which effectively removed them entirely in favour of specialists, then this'll be all-new to you anyhow.
Below, I'll go over what you can expect from each class, including all of their unlockable field specs, signature gadgets, weapons, and traits.
Battlefield 6 Assault class explained
The Assault is the frontline aggressor. As the tip of the spear, they push in first and help the team rally together, whether that's with redeploy beacons or explosives to break enemy lines.
The Assault class will always benefit from the following passive effects:
- Adrenaline Injector (signature gadget): Temporarily boosts sprint speed, reduces explosion and incendiary damage, and provides resistance to flash and stun grenades.
- Mission Focused (signature trait): Faster progress with objectives, including arming and disarming M-COMS. Quicker cooldown for your in-combat state, allowing squadmates to deploy on you sooner.
- Assault rifles (signature weapon): Faster draw and fire sooner after exiting sprint.
On top of these innate Assault perks, you'll also be able to pick one of the following field specs and the Rally Squad class ability: You and nearby squad members gain a temporary adrenaline effect. Its effects on you can be extended with kills.
Field Spec
Perk 1
Perk 2
Perk 3
Breacher
Increases the amount of grenades carried by one
Reduced movement speed penalty when firing while moving
15% faster reload for the incendiary-round shotgun and the grenade and breaching projectile launchers.
Frontliner (Assault 2 assignment)
Squadmates that deploy on you gain the effects of the Adrenaline Injector temporarily. Effects also apply to you or squadmates when deploying on a Deploy Beacon.
Reduced impact from falling or jumping from heights.
Improved passive health regeneration stats
You're meant to be leading the charge, so it shouldn't be all that surprising to learn that the Assault has access to most of the explosives and tools used to push objectives. However, this class is unique because it's actually allowed to trade a second gadget slot for a second primary weapon, though you're limited to shotguns, DMRs, and carbines, so no assault rifle and SMG combo for you.
Here are all the gadgets you can use on the Assault:
Gadget
Unlock Requirements
Description
Assault Ladder
Default
Access to higher vantage points.
X95 BRE
Rank 7
Flashbang breaching launcher to penetrate surfaces.
M320A1 HE
Rank 17
Explosive launcher designed for anti-infantry.
M320A1 THRM
Rank 44
Thermal launcher designed for anti-infantry.
Deploy Beacon
Assault 1 assignment
Single-use spawn point for you and each squad member.
SS26
Assault Expert 1 assignment
Bolt-action incendiary shotgun.
Battlefield 6 Engineer class explained
When enemy armour is getting in the way, there's no one better than the Engineer to clear a path. They're all but required to deal with enemy tanks, helicopters, and jets thanks to their arsenal of rocket launchers, though they're also the only class that's able to repair friendly vehicles. On maps without vehicles, they're unfortunately almost useless.
The Engineer always benefits from the following class passives:
- Repair Tool (signature gadget): Used to repair friendly vehicles and equipment, though extended use will temporarily overheat the tool. It can also be used to damage enemy vehicles and equipment, though that's a last resort.
- Mechanised Infantry (signature trait): Take less explosive damage when near friendly vehicles and prevent them from being occupied by hostiles in the event that all vehicle crew exits. Repair vehicle health to keep both effects active.
- SMGs (signature weapon): Improved hip-fire control.
However, you can also pick from one of the following field specs to augment your playstyle, alongside the Thermal Overdrive class ability: Repair Tool fixes with 50% efficiency for ten seconds.
Field Spec
Perk 1
Perk 2
Perk 3
Anti-Armour
Increases the amount of rocket ammo you can carry by two
Improved reload times for launchers (15%)
Damaging enemy vehicles reduces their repair effectiveness (-50% for ten seconds)
Combat Engineer (Engineer 2 assignment)
Repairing a friendly gadget permanently increases its maximum health
Heat buildup on gadgets and vehicle weapons is 50% slower
Occupy a vehicle to start regenerating its health. This will activate if above its critical damage state
As you'd expect from the Engineer, then, they're the main anti-vehicle class, packing all kinds of rockets and mines when it comes to gadgets. Unlike the beta, you can no longer carry two types of launchers at once.
These are all the Engineer gadgets:
Gadget
Unlock Requirements
Description
MBT-Law
Default
Auto-guided anti-tank launcher.
M15 Mine
Default
Anti-vehicle mine.
SLM-93A
Rank 3
Anti-air lock-on launcher.
RPG-7V2
Rank 13
Unguided rocket launcher.
PTKM-1R
Rank 27
Acoustic sensor anti-vehicle mine for a top-down strike.
M4A1 Slam
Rank 37
Anti-vehicle mine with an infrared tripwire sensor.
EOD Bot
Rank 40
Remote-controlled robot to repair or destroy vehicles and equipment, and arm or disarm M-COM explosives.
MAS 148
Rank 47
Long-range anti-vehicle launcher.
M136 AT
Engineer Specialist 1
Self-guided anti-vehicle launcher.
Vehicle Supply Crate
Engineer 1
Resupplies ammo and speeds up equipment cooldown for nearby ally vehicles.
Battlefield 6 Support class explained
If I had to pick just one class as the 'best class' in Battlefield 6, it would be the Support. In previous games, the Support was focused on restocking ammunition, though BF6 makes this class even stronger by also making them the medic. You'll restock and heal allies, and even revive them to keep the numbers in your favour. Ironically, the Support is the best class whether you're a team player or a lone wolf, especially in the standard open weapon playlists.
The Support gets the following class passives:
- Supply Bag (signature gadget): A deployable bag that resupplies nearby allies' ammo, gadgets, and health.
- Squad Supplies (signature trait): Squad members can interact with you to gain health and ammunition.
- LMGs (signature weapon): Faster transition to aim down sights and no sprint speed penalty.
Supports can also pick from one of the following field specs, and the permanent Restock Allies class ability: Resupply and heal nearby allies for ten seconds, and revive teammates faster.
Field Spec
Perk 1
Perk 2
Perk 3
Combat Medic
Drag downed allies 20% faster and revive them faster
Reviving downed teammates begins your health regeneration. Incoming damage temporarily halts this effect.
Improved stats for all defensive gadgets
Fire Support (Support 2 assignment)
Faster ammo resupply when using the Supply Bag
25% reduction on incoming explosive damage while prone or shooting from mounted positions
Improved weapons control when shooting from mounted positions
The Support's gadgets are typically more defensive in nature, making them great for protecting allies or objectives. It makes even more sense considering its signature weapon is a bunker-down LMG.
These are all the Support gadgets:
Gadget
Unlock Requirements
Description
Defibrillator
Default
Quickly revives teammates.
Maxguard 900
Default
Deployable cover to protect from bullets and light explosive damage.
GPDIS
Rank 5
Intercepts grenades and similar projectiles.
MP-APS
Rank 31
Intercepts larger projectiles like missiles, mortars, and tank shells.
LWCMS
Rank 49
Portable mortar with explosive anti-infantry shells or smoke.
M320A1 SMK
Support 1 assignment
Smoke grenade launcher to conceal positions.
Supply Pouch
Support Specialist 1 assignment
Single-use pouch to replenish ammo and heal allies.
SICH G1 WP
Support Specialist 2 assignment
Incendiary airburst launcher to block visibility and burn enemies.
Battlefield 6 Recon class explained
The Recon class, not to be confused with a sniper, is the king of surveillance. By giving allies a heads-up on enemy whereabouts, it's much easier to attack or defend objectives. Of course, the Recon is effectively the 'sniper class' thanks to it being its signature weapon type, though open weapons also means you can play up close and personal with an SMG or the like.
Recon gets the following class passives:
- Motion Sensor (signature gadget): A deployable device that detects and displays the position of nearby moving enemies, vehicles, and gadgets on allies' minimaps. Enemy infantry can remain undetected while moving by crouching or crawling, and the device emits a telltale sound.
- Aim-Spot (signature trait): Looking at enemies while in ADS marks them as spotted for your team. Time required to spot is dependent on factors such as movement and scope zoom level.
- Snipers (signature weapon): Reduced weapon sway, quicker rechambering between shots, and better breath control for steadier aim.
Recon can choose from one of the following field specs, and has the UAV Overwatch class ability: Call in a UAV to shadow you and aid in spotting enemy players.
Field Spec
Perk 1
Perk 2
Perk 3
Sniper
Improved auto-spotting (+33% range, +10% angle, and +3 seconds)
Inflicting damage on spots enemies
Headshots from sniper rifles are unrevivable
Spec Ops (Recon 2 assignment)
Reduces the sounds you make when crouched or prone. Also applies when performing takedowns on an enemy
Spot nearby enemy gadgets, marking their position. This is inactive while sprinting
Going prone clears your in-combat state 1.5 seconds faster and reduces your spotted duration by 33%
In line with Recon's goal of surveillance and subterfuge, its gadgets give your team information. However, the Recon also has C4, which can be used to destroy enemy vehicles (if you can get close enough, that is), buildings, or groups of players.
Recon has access to the following gadgets:
Gadget
Unlock Requirements
Description
Laser Designator
Default
Binoculars for enhanced spotting and vehicle marking.
AP Mines
Default
Anti-infantry trip mine.
Recon Drone
Rank 10
Combat drone armed with thermal vision and disruption weapons to target gadgets through walls. Automatically spots targets while hovering.
Sniper Decoy
Rank 23
A dummy designed to draw enemy attention. Automatically hides your scope glint when nearby, and is immediately spotted for enemy players on the map.
C-4 Explosives
Recon 1 assignment
Demolition charge for use against vehicles, infantry, and structures.
Tracer Dart
Recon Specialist 1 assignment
Marks enemy vehicles for faster and longer range lock-ons for the Engineer's launchers.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
