All Battlefield 6 classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon explained

Battlefield 6 returns to the traditional class structure we're used to from previous games—Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. However, the BF6 classes are quite different from their older iterations, with new gadgets and even fresh features that change up their role on the battlefield.

Plus, if you've only played the likes of Battlefield 1 and V, which changed these classes to Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon, or even Battlefield 2042, which effectively removed them entirely in favour of specialists, then this'll be all-new to you anyhow.

Below, I'll go over what you can expect from each class, including all of their unlockable field specs, signature gadgets, weapons, and traits.

Battlefield 6 Assault class explained

The Assault is the frontline aggressor. As the tip of the spear, they push in first and help the team rally together, whether that's with redeploy beacons or explosives to break enemy lines.

The Assault class will always benefit from the following passive effects:

Adrenaline Injector (signature gadget): Temporarily boosts sprint speed, reduces explosion and incendiary damage, and provides resistance to flash and stun grenades.

(signature gadget): Temporarily boosts sprint speed, reduces explosion and incendiary damage, and provides resistance to flash and stun grenades. Mission Focused (signature trait): Faster progress with objectives, including arming and disarming M-COMS. Quicker cooldown for your in-combat state, allowing squadmates to deploy on you sooner.

(signature trait): Faster progress with objectives, including arming and disarming M-COMS. Quicker cooldown for your in-combat state, allowing squadmates to deploy on you sooner. Assault rifles (signature weapon): Faster draw and fire sooner after exiting sprint.

On top of these innate Assault perks, you'll also be able to pick one of the following field specs and the Rally Squad class ability: You and nearby squad members gain a temporary adrenaline effect. Its effects on you can be extended with kills.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Field Spec Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Breacher Increases the amount of grenades carried by one Reduced movement speed penalty when firing while moving 15% faster reload for the incendiary-round shotgun and the grenade and breaching projectile launchers. Frontliner (Assault 2 assignment) Squadmates that deploy on you gain the effects of the Adrenaline Injector temporarily. Effects also apply to you or squadmates when deploying on a Deploy Beacon. Reduced impact from falling or jumping from heights. Improved passive health regeneration stats

You're meant to be leading the charge, so it shouldn't be all that surprising to learn that the Assault has access to most of the explosives and tools used to push objectives. However, this class is unique because it's actually allowed to trade a second gadget slot for a second primary weapon, though you're limited to shotguns, DMRs, and carbines, so no assault rifle and SMG combo for you.

Here are all the gadgets you can use on the Assault:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gadget Unlock Requirements Description Assault Ladder Default Access to higher vantage points. X95 BRE Rank 7 Flashbang breaching launcher to penetrate surfaces. M320A1 HE Rank 17 Explosive launcher designed for anti-infantry. M320A1 THRM Rank 44 Thermal launcher designed for anti-infantry. Deploy Beacon Assault 1 assignment Single-use spawn point for you and each squad member. SS26 Assault Expert 1 assignment Bolt-action incendiary shotgun.

Battlefield 6 Engineer class explained

When enemy armour is getting in the way, there's no one better than the Engineer to clear a path. They're all but required to deal with enemy tanks, helicopters, and jets thanks to their arsenal of rocket launchers, though they're also the only class that's able to repair friendly vehicles. On maps without vehicles, they're unfortunately almost useless.

The Engineer always benefits from the following class passives:

Repair Tool (signature gadget): Used to repair friendly vehicles and equipment, though extended use will temporarily overheat the tool. It can also be used to damage enemy vehicles and equipment, though that's a last resort.

(signature gadget): Used to repair friendly vehicles and equipment, though extended use will temporarily overheat the tool. It can also be used to damage enemy vehicles and equipment, though that's a last resort. Mechanised Infantry (signature trait): Take less explosive damage when near friendly vehicles and prevent them from being occupied by hostiles in the event that all vehicle crew exits. Repair vehicle health to keep both effects active.

(signature trait): Take less explosive damage when near friendly vehicles and prevent them from being occupied by hostiles in the event that all vehicle crew exits. Repair vehicle health to keep both effects active. SMGs (signature weapon): Improved hip-fire control.

However, you can also pick from one of the following field specs to augment your playstyle, alongside the Thermal Overdrive class ability: Repair Tool fixes with 50% efficiency for ten seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Field Spec Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Anti-Armour Increases the amount of rocket ammo you can carry by two Improved reload times for launchers (15%) Damaging enemy vehicles reduces their repair effectiveness (-50% for ten seconds) Combat Engineer (Engineer 2 assignment) Repairing a friendly gadget permanently increases its maximum health Heat buildup on gadgets and vehicle weapons is 50% slower Occupy a vehicle to start regenerating its health. This will activate if above its critical damage state

As you'd expect from the Engineer, then, they're the main anti-vehicle class, packing all kinds of rockets and mines when it comes to gadgets. Unlike the beta, you can no longer carry two types of launchers at once.

These are all the Engineer gadgets:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gadget Unlock Requirements Description MBT-Law Default Auto-guided anti-tank launcher. M15 Mine Default Anti-vehicle mine. SLM-93A Rank 3 Anti-air lock-on launcher. RPG-7V2 Rank 13 Unguided rocket launcher. PTKM-1R Rank 27 Acoustic sensor anti-vehicle mine for a top-down strike. M4A1 Slam Rank 37 Anti-vehicle mine with an infrared tripwire sensor. EOD Bot Rank 40 Remote-controlled robot to repair or destroy vehicles and equipment, and arm or disarm M-COM explosives. MAS 148 Rank 47 Long-range anti-vehicle launcher. M136 AT Engineer Specialist 1 Self-guided anti-vehicle launcher. Vehicle Supply Crate Engineer 1 Resupplies ammo and speeds up equipment cooldown for nearby ally vehicles.

Battlefield 6 Support class explained

If I had to pick just one class as the 'best class' in Battlefield 6, it would be the Support. In previous games, the Support was focused on restocking ammunition, though BF6 makes this class even stronger by also making them the medic. You'll restock and heal allies, and even revive them to keep the numbers in your favour. Ironically, the Support is the best class whether you're a team player or a lone wolf, especially in the standard open weapon playlists.

The Support gets the following class passives:

Supply Bag (signature gadget): A deployable bag that resupplies nearby allies' ammo, gadgets, and health.

(signature gadget): A deployable bag that resupplies nearby allies' ammo, gadgets, and health. Squad Supplies (signature trait): Squad members can interact with you to gain health and ammunition.

(signature trait): Squad members can interact with you to gain health and ammunition. LMGs (signature weapon): Faster transition to aim down sights and no sprint speed penalty.

Supports can also pick from one of the following field specs, and the permanent Restock Allies class ability: Resupply and heal nearby allies for ten seconds, and revive teammates faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Field Spec Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Combat Medic Drag downed allies 20% faster and revive them faster Reviving downed teammates begins your health regeneration. Incoming damage temporarily halts this effect. Improved stats for all defensive gadgets Fire Support (Support 2 assignment) Faster ammo resupply when using the Supply Bag 25% reduction on incoming explosive damage while prone or shooting from mounted positions Improved weapons control when shooting from mounted positions

The Support's gadgets are typically more defensive in nature, making them great for protecting allies or objectives. It makes even more sense considering its signature weapon is a bunker-down LMG.

These are all the Support gadgets:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gadget Unlock Requirements Description Defibrillator Default Quickly revives teammates. Maxguard 900 Default Deployable cover to protect from bullets and light explosive damage. GPDIS Rank 5 Intercepts grenades and similar projectiles. MP-APS Rank 31 Intercepts larger projectiles like missiles, mortars, and tank shells. LWCMS Rank 49 Portable mortar with explosive anti-infantry shells or smoke. M320A1 SMK Support 1 assignment Smoke grenade launcher to conceal positions. Supply Pouch Support Specialist 1 assignment Single-use pouch to replenish ammo and heal allies. SICH G1 WP Support Specialist 2 assignment Incendiary airburst launcher to block visibility and burn enemies.

Battlefield 6 Recon class explained

The Recon class, not to be confused with a sniper, is the king of surveillance. By giving allies a heads-up on enemy whereabouts, it's much easier to attack or defend objectives. Of course, the Recon is effectively the 'sniper class' thanks to it being its signature weapon type, though open weapons also means you can play up close and personal with an SMG or the like.

Recon gets the following class passives:

Motion Sensor (signature gadget): A deployable device that detects and displays the position of nearby moving enemies, vehicles, and gadgets on allies' minimaps. Enemy infantry can remain undetected while moving by crouching or crawling, and the device emits a telltale sound.

(signature gadget): A deployable device that detects and displays the position of nearby moving enemies, vehicles, and gadgets on allies' minimaps. Enemy infantry can remain undetected while moving by crouching or crawling, and the device emits a telltale sound. Aim-Spot (signature trait): Looking at enemies while in ADS marks them as spotted for your team. Time required to spot is dependent on factors such as movement and scope zoom level.

(signature trait): Looking at enemies while in ADS marks them as spotted for your team. Time required to spot is dependent on factors such as movement and scope zoom level. Snipers (signature weapon): Reduced weapon sway, quicker rechambering between shots, and better breath control for steadier aim.

Recon can choose from one of the following field specs, and has the UAV Overwatch class ability: Call in a UAV to shadow you and aid in spotting enemy players.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Field Spec Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Sniper Improved auto-spotting (+33% range, +10% angle, and +3 seconds) Inflicting damage on spots enemies Headshots from sniper rifles are unrevivable Spec Ops (Recon 2 assignment) Reduces the sounds you make when crouched or prone. Also applies when performing takedowns on an enemy Spot nearby enemy gadgets, marking their position. This is inactive while sprinting Going prone clears your in-combat state 1.5 seconds faster and reduces your spotted duration by 33%

In line with Recon's goal of surveillance and subterfuge, its gadgets give your team information. However, the Recon also has C4, which can be used to destroy enemy vehicles (if you can get close enough, that is), buildings, or groups of players.

Recon has access to the following gadgets: