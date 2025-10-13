There's no shortage of strong SMGs in Battlefield 6. In fact, it's generally the most consistent weapon type at close and medium range (way further out than they should be, really), almost invalidating assault rifles. While that's not quite where the best SCW-10 loadout shines, its bafflingly fast TTK will have you feeling bad for your enemies.

Unlike most of the best guns in Battlefield 6, the SCW-10 is locked behind an assignment, specifically, the Close Quarters 1 assignment. Most assignments are pretty horrible, but this one isn't too bad (just a bit of a grind), requiring you to get 300 close-quarter kills with SMGs and inflict 10,000 damage while aiming with SMGs.

Best SCW-10 loadout in Battlefield 6

I recommend the following attachments for my SCW-10 build:

Muzzle: Single-Port Brake (10)

Single-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Light 6.8" Fluted (20)

Light 6.8" Fluted (20) Magazine: 20 RND Magazine (20)

20 RND Magazine (20) Ammunition: Hollow Point (20)

Hollow Point (20) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) Accessory: 50MW Green (20)

While it can stay oddly competitive at mid-range like most SMGs, the SCW-10 is undeniably a close-quarters weapon. With that in mind, there's little to be gained by improving recoil control or ADS accuracy. The main attachment I recommend in this department is the Single-Port Brake muzzle to rein it in just a tad. From there, use the Light 6.8" Fluted barrel, since this improves ADS speed and accuracy while moving.

The most important attachment is arguably the 20-round magazine. By default, the SCW-10 has a shockingly small 15 rounds. Thanks to its high damage, you can still kill a good two enemies with this quite consistently, but the extra five bullets go a long way. As much as the 25-round mag is tempting, I don't think it's worth an extra 25 points more than the already fairly costly 20-round magazine. If you don't care for optics (the SCW-10's iron sights aren't terrible), then you could also add an Improved Mag Catch for faster reloads.

Next, get the Hollow Point ammo at Mastery 33. This costs 20 points, but the increased headshot multiplier is a noticeable improvement and effectively makes each magazine more efficient—score a headshot or two and you'll have more shots to spare for your next target. With its high rate of fire, it's not hard to land multiple headshots on a single enemy, drastically reducing the TTK.

The last major attachment should be the 50MW Green laser accessory. This laser provides a significant boost to hip-fire accuracy, which you'll be doing a lot with the SCW-10. Plus, it's not like you've really got bullets to waste. If you're not using an optic or muzzle, then I'd suggest upgrading this to the 120MW Blue laser instead, as you'll also benefit from a minor boost to ADS accuracy while moving.

If you've not opted for a better laser or the mag catch, then spend your final 10 points on the Mini Flex 1.00x optic. It's the cleanest red dot sight in the game, which is crucial with an SMG that values accuracy above all else.

Since it's an SMG, I strongly recommend using the SCW-10 with the Engineer class to take advantage of their signature weapon bonus to hip-fire control. Stacked on top of the 50MW Green laser, you'll have unmatched hip-fire. On maps and modes without vehicles, you could also swap to Assault to use its assault sling, which you can use to carry a carbine like the M4A1 or AK-205 for when you need something with more range.