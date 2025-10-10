While it's so compact that it could fit in your pocket, the SGX is a powerful SMG in Battlefield 6. It's also the starter SMG, so you can hit the ground running with a strong contender, which arguably isn't the case for the assault rifle category. The best BF6 SGX loadout might make it look rather silly, but you can't argue with the performance.

The SGX is described as aggressive and close-range with a high fire rate, and that's certainly true, but it's more reliable than it implies. This build tightens its recoil and handling to make it surprisingly versatile, though it's not quite to the same level as the M4A1 loadout or AK-205.

Best SGX loadout in Battlefield 6

I recommend the following attachments for an SGX build:

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Light 6" Fluted (20)

Light 6" Fluted (20) Underbarrel: Slim Angled (20)

Slim Angled (20) Magazine: 36RND Magazine (15)

36RND Magazine (15) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or OSA-7 1.00x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or OSA-7 1.00x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

Thanks to the SGX's already pretty superb handling straight out of the box, you don't need to do much in the way of recoil reduction. The Double-Port Brake and Slim Angled grip reduce overall recoil a tad, while the latter also speeds up ADS time. You'll do just fine using the Single-Port Brake and Ribbed Stubby until you unlock these higher-level attachments.

With the SGX's impressive handling in mind, you could also swap the muzzle to a suppressor, though these are more expensive and would mean sacrifices elsewhere, such as removing a sight.

As for barrels, your end goal is the Light 6" Fluted at Mastery 34 to improve ADS speed and accuracy, making the SGX more effective at both close and medium ranges. Given it's a high-level attachment, stick with the 8" Extended until then, as it'll still give you faster ADS and improved bullet velocity.

The SGX has a moderate 830RPM fire rate, so you don't need the biggest magazine. Plus, these will only slow your handling. I use the 36-round magazine for just a few extra bullets since it only costs an extra 10 points over its default counterpart.

Your last big-ticket pickup is the 50MW Blue laser unlocked at Mastery 27. This improves both your hipfire and ADS accuracy, so what more could you ask for? You could swap it for the 50MW Green for even more hipfire accuracy, but I much prefer the versatility of the blue laser.

Spend your final 10 points on an optic (unless you're using a suppressor, in which case you're broke at this point). This is largely down to personal preference, though I'm a big fan of the Mini Flex 1.00x and OSA-7 1.00x for close-range shootouts.

Given it's an SMG, I recommend using it with the Engineer class to take advantage of their signature weapon bonus to hip-fire control. However, on maps and modes with no vehicles, Assault is a better pick thanks to its assault sling, which you can use to carry a carbine or DMR in your back pocket for when you need something with more range.