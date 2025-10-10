The L110 is the starter LMG (or light machine gun) in Battlefield 6 , and as you'd expect, it's capable of spitting out an absolute storm of bullets before having to reload. The best BF6 L110 loadout is all about trying to control that torrent of projectiles, shackling the gun with some recoil control, while trying to keep it competitive with a fast aim down sight speed.

The LMG is a bit of a weird gun in Battlefield 6, trumped at close range by SMGs, assault rifles, and carbines, but also at longer range by DMRs. So what does the L110 have going for it? Well, it's got a whole lot of bullets for one. While your opponent's mag might run dry quickly, you'll still be blasting away.

If you can keep it accurate, it also has a decent TTK, especially if you manage to land headshots with the Hollow Point ammo I'm recommending. If you're using an LMG as Support (which you should be), you'll also get additional bonuses to ADS and sprint speed, helping to make things a tad more competitive.

Best L110 loadout in Battlefield 6

Here's the build I've been using for the L110:

Muzzle: Compensated Brake (20)

Compensated Brake (20) Barrel: 465MM LB (10)

465MM LB (10) Underbarrel: Stippled Stubby (35)

Stippled Stubby (35) Magazine: 100RND Belt Pouch (5)

100RND Belt Pouch (5) Ammunition: Hollow Point (20)

Hollow Point (20) Scope: RO-M 1.75x (10)

First off, you're not going to be doing all that much hipfiring with the L110 if you hope to hit anything, which means our primary goal with this loadout is to buff our precision, control, aim down sight speed, and bullet velocity, letting us tame the unrelenting stream of bullets that this 100-round machine gun can spit out.

Our first step is taking the Compensated Brake for the muzzle, since this offers the best recoil and control, so it's well worth the 20-point allocation. For the barrel, I suggest the 465MM LB, which boosts bullet velocity. While the 349MM Fluted actually has better aim down sight speed, it decreases our valuable precision, plus its mobility buff is a little pointless when Support (the class you should be using the LMG as) doesn't get sprint speed penalties when using an LMG.

Underbarrel is perhaps the most important attachment on the LMG, and you'll want to take a stubby for even more precision, control, and ADS. I recommend the Stippled Stubby you get at mastery 35, but in the meantime you can use the Folding Stubby or Ribbed Stubby.

Despite how fun it is having 200 rounds in a magazine, it sadly affects ADS quite heavily, so you'll want to stick with the standard 100RND Belt Pouch, though I'd suggest upgrading your ammunition to Hollow Point, giving any headshots that you do land an extra damage bonus.

Finally, the standard scope is a 2.00x, but personally, I find it a little too much magnification relative to the range at which the LMG performs best. I use the RO-M 1.75x and think that's about right in terms of distance.