Battlefield 6 is a surprisingly grindy game. Not only does it take ages to rank up your account, which you'll need to unlock most of the best guns, but you then need to level up those weapons to unlock attachments. And how can we forget the pile of extra assignments that you can complete for more guns, gadgets, and cosmetics? Some of these tasks simply take ages to do, whether the challenge is straightforward or not.

Thankfully, there is another option—at least for now. By using the best BF6 XP farm, you can quickly earn ranks and weapon levels, and complete any assignment challenges you need to stay competitive. I'll just warn you, it's not fun.

Best Battlefield 6 XP farm

The fastest way to earn XP in Battlefield 6 is easily bot matches using the Portal custom servers. On the main menu, scroll down to 'community' and then search for 'XP farm' in the 'search experiences' section.

There'll be plenty of different player-made templates for you to pick from, but I recommend Rush or Breakthrough on hardcore mode because these funnel bots into smaller areas and you can kill them faster. You can also use XP boosts to speed up both your account and weapon progression.

The most important detail is that you need to host the experience yourself, not join one of the many already populated servers. By hosting it yourself, you can ensure you're fighting against a full team of bots, rather than other players (you might as well just play standard multiplayer if not). You can make the server private and even invite your friends if you'd like to farm as a group.

The issue you'll run into right now is that, when you go to host a new experience server, you'll be told the "global game quota is exceeded." In other words, there are no more slots left to make a new Portal server.

In this case, you can either keep trying in the hopes that another player closes their server, or join a low-populated server from the Portal server browser. Again, the goal is to be fighting bots, not real players, so don't pick a full server even if it's called something like 'XP bot farm'...as there won't actually be any empty slots for bots to fill. It's not as ideal as a fully private server, but it's your next best option right now.

You'll earn full experience in Portal matches, and most of these XP farm servers actually have increased end-of-match experience gains. Likewise, you can complete any assignment challenges against bots. Because Battlefield 6's bots are so…unaware, this makes progressing assignments significantly easier.

I've no doubt that these XP servers will eventually be restricted on Portal, but hopefully assignment difficulty will get tweaked before that. As it stands, this mode has been flooded with solo players, each hosting private servers to grind XP and challenges.