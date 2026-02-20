DICE agrees that some Battlefield 6 vehicles are 'death traps' and is planning a Labs test dedicated to 'vehicle improvements'
Will the jeep finally be worth using?
Battlefield 6 is pretty awesome, unless you happen to be in a jeep. The LGT (light ground transport), Battlefield 6's most plentiful vehicle, is a failure on every level.
"It is so bad at its one job—safely transporting—that it's not unusual to watch your team ignore a fleet of free jeeps and choose to hoof it across the map instead," I wrote in October 2025. "With four seats, one turret gunner, and absolutely zero protection from bullets or mines, taking a ride in Battlefield 6's sole transport car is like announcing to the entire server that five free kills are vroomin' their way soon."
Over four months later, the LGT remains as useless and undesirable as the day Battlefield 6 released. Nobody bothers using one for its intended purpose, and when the exception that proves the rule decides to brave the danger, they usually get blown to bits or bail within seconds. So when I sat down to speak with two DICE developers about Season 2, I politely demanded to know when jeeps wouldn't suck.
The short answer? DICE is aware that light vehicles are death traps, and now getting around to doing something about it.
"I'm going to take the light vehicle feedback with me to the team from you today," DICE hardware producer Kit Eklöf told PC Gamer. "But I also want to promote that there's a Battlefield Labs test coming up where we're going to test some vehicle improvements around this issue, specifically because we've heard the feedback that vehicles are death traps. We are going to try a package of vehicle improvements on Labs very soon, so keep an eye out for that."
Sounds promising, but it also stings to learn another important improvement for Battlefield 6 is, at minimum, weeks and weeks away. I can live with that, and I'm glad DICE has this Labs platform to thoroughly test stuff, but I'm going to go out on a limb and claim even a half-baked payload of buffs for the LGT pushed live tomorrow would leave it in a better place than it is now.
I hope tank buffs are part of the package too, because armored vehicles across the board behave like they're made of somewhat thick cardboard. The unbelievable number of rockets that engineers lug around these days, and the popularity of the SMG-equipped class in general, has cut the expected lifespan of even a decent tank driver to anywhere between two minutes and "exploded like a July 4th firecracker as soon as you get in."
It's rough out there for vehicles, which is a strange thing to have to say about what are supposed to be vital power weapons in Battlefield 6.
