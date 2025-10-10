So, you've decided to become a sniper in Battlefield 6 . It's certainly one way to escape the rat race of TTK escalation and, if you're a rifle lover, the poor performance of DMRs relative to absolute murder machine SMGs, assault rifles, and carbines. Snipers can set up their own little spot and plink away, enjoying the atmosphere of the battlefield while ideally not drawing too much attention.

The best BF6 M2010 ESR loadout is very different to its other weapon counterparts, where recoil control is one of the most important things. Instead, this setup focuses on adding handy tools to the rifle that speed up round rechambering, but also reduce weapon sway so you can land a long-range shot with more precision.

Some of the best M2010 ESR attachments aren't available until a relatively high mastery (such as the DLC Bolt that allows scoped-in round rechambering), so you'll have plenty of points to spend as you're levelling to experiment with attachments either way. All that said, here's my preferred setup for the starting sniper rifle in Battlefield 6.

Best M2010 ESR loadout in Battlefield 6

Here's the build I suggest for the M2010 ESR:

Muzzle: Compensated Brake (20)

Compensated Brake (20) Barrel: 26" Carbon (15)

26" Carbon (15) Underbarrel: Bipod (10)

Bipod (10) Magazine: 5 RND (5)

5 RND (5) Ergonomics: DLC Bolt (30)

DLC Bolt (30) Ammunition: Long-Range (10)

Long-Range (10) Scope: SSDS 6.00X (10)

Since sniper rifles have such a focused role on the battlefield, our main concerns with this build are sway reduction, bullet velocity, and rechambering so you can follow up on any enemies you tag but don't finish.

For starters, the Compensated Brake may be costly, but it's worth the price for its sway reduction versus the Single Port Brake. While the starting Light Barrel is decent enough, I definitely recommend swapping to the 26" Carbon at Mastery 16 for the bump to projectile velocity, as well.

In terms of underbarrel, I personally love the Bipod. You can fold out this tool when you're prone and it makes the gun absurdly stable. You can also reload the clip while still scoped in provided your bipod is down. The only disadvantage it has is that you can't really aim up when it's deployed, so you'll want to find an elevated sniper's nest to shoot down, which is ideally what you should be doing anyway.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I personally use the 5 RND magazine since paying 20 points for 3 extra rounds doesn't seem worth it, and I opt for the Long-Range ammo—a tiny cost increase for more precision due to less bullet drag. Scope is down to personal preference, but I like the SSDS 6.00X, though any 6X scope, including the starter one, will do the job.

Last but not least, the DLC Bolt is our most expensive attachment and unlocks at Mastery 13, but it lets you rechamber while scoped-in, so you can quickly follow-up on a wounded enemy.

You could also swap something else out for the Anti-Glare Coating in the Optic Accessory slot at Mastery 36, but just like suppressors, I think it's kind of pointless to be honest (people know where you are once you've killed them). The best sniper practice is to spot and then scope in to snipe, exposing your scope glint for the shortest time possible, so it's better to choose attachments that will buff the gun's actual performance. Repositioning a bit after one or two player kills is also a good way to avoid swift reprisals from other revenge-seeking players, though the Recon's Claymore can give you some defence here.

As you'd expect, the best class to bring a sniper rifle with is Recon, since they get bonuses to handling like reduced weapon sway, faster rechambering, and better breath control. You also prevent anyone who you headshot from being revived and mark enemies you damage. That said, if you're tired of getting gunned down by SMGs and assault rifles on your way to your spot, you could take the Assault class and use their sling to bring a second close-range weapon, such as the M4A1 carbine, or the M87A1 shotgun, also handy if anyone comes seeking vengeance.