Disney Dreamlight Valley has shared its new roadmap for the rest of 2025, and it looks like one character fans have been asking for since launch is finally coming to stay

In a new Developer Update shared to the Disney Dreamlight Valley YouTube channel, a roadmap for the remainder of 2025 was shared. These usually hint towards which villagers we can expect to see in new game updates, and the three screenshots shared are definitely going to be big hitters.

The first, coming not long after the Mysteries of Skull Rock update and arriving in "late summer" will introduce characters from Inside Out. Going off the image shared during the developer update, my best bet is we'll be getting Joy and Sadness.

The tagline "get in touch with your emotions" doesn't give any clues as to what adventures we'll be sent on, nor does it give away who will accompany us, or whether or not we'll be able to invite these new characters to our valley straight away, but it's still exciting for fans desperate for more Pixar characters in the game.

In autumn, we'll be able to "return to an enchanting realm" which heavily implies more characters from Beauty and the Beast. You're already able to invite Belle and the Beast to live in your valley, courtesy of the realm available in the Dream Castle. However, a well-placed candelabra and grandfather clock in the roadmap screenshot imply that this update could introduce Cogsworth and Lumiere.

Finally, a character most players are bound to be ecstatic about, is coming in winter. We're shown a grand blue carriage, alongside the caption "make your dreams come true" which has confirmed Cinderella's arrival at long last.

To coincide with the autumn release, a new Star Path will also be introduced. When the Inside Out launch rolls around, we'll still be in the "Adventures in Neverland" Star Path. But that still gives us plenty of time to make the most of its pirate and mermaid-themed content first.

We don't know what sort of decor the autumn Star Path entails, but it'll coincide with the "return to an enchanting realm". I'm sure more details about each individual update will come out closer to the time—besides, I'm going to be busy making my way through Peter Pan's friendship quests after his arrival anyway.