Phasmophobia events for 2025: Easter, Halloween, and holiday haunts

By published

A handy calendar for visits from the Jackalope, Blood Moon cult, and Krampus.

The Blood Moon in Phasmophobia, it&#039;s bright red with a summoning circle underneath
(Image credit: Kinetic Games)
Jump to:

The Phasmophobia 2025 roadmap promised Easter, Halloween, and Holiday seasonal events would return this year with recent feedback implemented from its 2024 celebrations. Seasonal spirit sightings should start sometime soon, too, as the Phasmophobia Easter event preview airs later on this month.

To get prepared, we're always watching and waiting—hoping for a sign from the Blood Moon cult—and plan to record any evidence of confirmed release dates or speculation sightings below. Here's what we know about any Jackalope or Krampus visits over the year with a Phasmophobia 2025 seasonal event calendar.

When is the Phasmophobia Easter event 2025?

The Phasmophobia Easter event doesn't have an official release date yet, but Kinetic says it has a preview planned for April 17, 2025, as part of the Twitch Galaxies Showcase.

Actual Easter Sunday is April 20, so there's a three-day window there for Ghost Hunters to get rolling if Kinetic plans on having any overlap with the holiday. In 2024, the Easter event began just a few days before the actual seasonal celebration, so maybe make some assumptions there and plan whatever egg hunting accordingly.

Phasmophobia event calendar

The in-game Phasmophobia Event board with several posters for usual weekly challenges.

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Upcoming Phasmophobia events in 2025

Ghost Hunters typically don't get much notice before a Phas event begins, but we can at least speculate based on any teases and historical hauntings of years past. So far, we know about the Easter developer preview coming up mid-April, while the other celebrations will keep you waiting until the end of the year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Seasonal events

Dates

Easter

Mid April (After April 17 preview)

Halloween

October - November

Holiday

Mid December

Previous Phasmophobia seasonal events

The Phasmophobia in-game trophy cabinet. The cabinet here has several empty slots, with a few trophies filled in for the Blood Moon, Jackalope, and Winter's Jest events.

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

There's no going back to collect old rewards, but keeping track of historic haunts is helping in predicting any upcoming ghost activity. Or it's just a nice way to double-check your trophy cabinet and mourn the empty spaces.

2022 Event dates

  • Easter — April 15 - April 20
  • Halloween — October 7 - November 4
  • Holiday — December 14, 2022 - January 9, 2023

2023 Event dates

  • Easter — March 26 - April 9
  • Halloween — October 26 - November 10
  • Holiday — December 11, 2023 - January 9, 2024

2024 Event dates

  • Easter — March 26 - April 9
  • Halloween: Crimson Eye — October 28 - November 17
  • Holiday: Winter's Jest — December 12 - December 31
Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Contributing Writer

Andrea is a contributor for PC Gamer with bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with some sort of lovey-dovey "I can fix them" element to it (the messier, the better). Her usual weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time as she cannot peel herself away from achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games or something inspired by classics like Fatal Frame or Silent Hill.  

