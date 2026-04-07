Disney Dreamlight Valley's all-new Star Path feature means rewards never truly disappear for good

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It's huge news if you missed out on previous goodies.

Disney Dreamlight Valley - A player smiles and points to a large balloon arch while wearing sparkly mickey mouse ears.
(Image credit: Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to roll out its second update of the year on April 8, Whispers of the Wind. While the main appeal of this update will be the addition of Pocahontas, there's another feature tucked away in the patch notes which is equally as exciting for any player who actively works through each Star Path: Vault Rewards.

This new feature lets you earn a handful of select rewards from the last few Star Paths by completing your everyday Star Path routine duties. These items will also be available alongside the new ones too, so you can work towards more rewards each time you tick off your to-do list. However, there may be a chance you already unlocked the item available from a previous Star Path, but don't worry. It'll appear ticked off on your Star Path list and you'll receive a random Red Chest in its place so you don't miss out on some goodies.

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Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

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