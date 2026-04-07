Disney Dreamlight Valley's all-new Star Path feature means rewards never truly disappear for good

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to roll out its second update of the year on April 8, Whispers of the Wind. While the main appeal of this update will be the addition of Pocahontas, there's another feature tucked away in the patch notes which is equally as exciting for any player who actively works through each Star Path: Vault Rewards.

This new feature lets you earn a handful of select rewards from the last few Star Paths by completing your everyday Star Path routine duties. These items will also be available alongside the new ones too, so you can work towards more rewards each time you tick off your to-do list. However, there may be a chance you already unlocked the item available from a previous Star Path, but don't worry. It'll appear ticked off on your Star Path list and you'll receive a random Red Chest in its place so you don't miss out on some goodies.

You'll receive a vault reward for every three routine duties you complete too, which feels particularly generous given you currently have to earn the Star Path currency to unlock rewards. I'm certainly not complaining, though, especially if the routine duties are as straightforward as feeding companions and cooking dishes.

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The bad news is that you don't get to pick which rewards you unlock from previous Star Paths. So if there's a reward you're desperate to get your hands on, there's no way you can guarantee it'll appear. I imagine these rewards will also refresh every time there's a new update, but with the addition of vault rewards it certainly feels like there's more to work towards when it comes to the Star Path.

As always, the Whispers of the Wind update comes with its very own set of shiny new rewards too in the Elements of Nature Star Path. The full list of rewards hasn't been shared, and we probably won't see it until the update has released, but we do know a bunch of nature-inspired furniture will be on its way, alongside a new garden turtle companion, according to the patch notes.

Hopefully, the addition of Vault Rewards means items from the Adventures in Neverland Star Path will come back into rotation at some point soon too. I never quite finished pulling together my fairy valley, but at least there's a chance I might be able to now.