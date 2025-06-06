Disney Dreamlight Valley's Peter Pan update is coming in two weeks, alongside a shiny new Star Path and the ability to level up your animal companions

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced the title of its next update, Mysteries of Skull Rock, which will bring Peter Pan to the valley on June 18. In a Developer Update shared to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley YouTube channel, details on what to expect from the update, including which villagers are worth checking in with, were shared, as well as information about the new Star Path rolling in and the roadmap for the rest of 2025.

In the Mysteries of Skull Rock update, you'll work alongside the Forgotten to uncover the secrets of Dazzle Beach's interestingly shaped rock off the coast. You'll be able to befriend the Forgotten further than before, and even get to build them a permanent house in the valley where you can hang out rather than them just wandering around aimlessly. As you progress, you'll even be able to give them a name instead of constantly referring to them as "The Forgotten."

This ominous character is an integral part of unlocking the secrets of Skull Rock, as they can vaguely remember who lives there but need your help in jogging their memory. To no one's surprise, Skull Rock is where you'll meet Peter Pan. The road map from last year definitely gave away his arrival, but it's nice to have it confirmed nonetheless. While you work on your friendship quests with Peter, the Developer Update shared that you'll also be able to help him assemble a new crew of Lost Boys alongside his standard friendship challenges.

A brand new Star Path has also been revealed, called Adventures in Neverland, offering a plethora of mermaid and pirate-inspired furniture and clothing items. You'll also be able to spend your Moonstones on a Max animal companion, which is what I will immediately be gunning for the second it releases. This companion also comes with the ability to dig up holes to save you from wasting your stamina.

Friendship levels are also being introduced as part of this update, giving us more of an incentive to interact with our animal companions. Rather than just following us around the valley, you'll now be able to interact with your companions as you would a villager, and spending time with them increases your friendship level. Each milestone, you'll unlock rewards too, and much like the Forgotten, you'll also be able to give them a name as long as it hasn't been predetermined like Pua, Heihei, and Max.

After the popularity of the Alice in Wonderland update, I can only imagine the Mysteries of Skill Rock update being received just as well. Especially with so many players speculating about what secrets the iconic landmark of Dazzle Beach holds. I, for one, can't wait to see what friendship quests Peter Pan plans to send me on, but I'm not looking forward to finding more space in my valley for a villager home. That's for sure.