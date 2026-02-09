How to prepare for the Puppy Love update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is rolling out its first update for 2026 on February 11—Puppy Love—which will add Lady and Tramp, alongside an entirely new realm, to the game. Besides the characters and the fact we'll have a new area to explore, we know very little about its content. Even the information about the unlock quests for both characters is pretty scarce, but there are a few things we know which will make preparing for the update that little bit easier.

As is the case with all of Disney Dreamlight Valley's free updates, there's nothing you need to do. Since this is the first time Lady and the Tramp have appeared in the game, there are no existing friendships you need to work on to unlock them. Instead, your focus should be on unlocking an entirely new realm. Here are a few things you can do to prepare if you want to get a head start when it drops.

Save up your Dreamlight to unlock a new realm in the Dream Castle

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The Puppy Love update will add an entirely new realm to the Dream Castle for us to unlock, so it's best to start saving up your Dreamlight as soon as you can as these realms are by no means cheap. I'm expecting the realm to cost us about 15,000 Dreamlight, much like the realms we've unlocked in recent updates like the Inside Out realm, but this hasn't been confirmed.

The best way to quickly farm Dreamlight is by completing Dreamlight Duties, but if you want an extra boost, then mining, digging, and fishing will sometimes give you Dream Shards which can be used to craft 100 Dreamlight at a time. This is always the longest part of the process, but at least it's one you can work on while completing other tasks, as these duties usually involve some sort of farming or cooking which could also be useful ways to prepare for this update.

Gather ingredients like tomatoes and wheat

Although we don't know the ins and outs of what the quests will offer in this update, we already know we'll have to make dinner for both Lady and Tramp. In the film, the pair share a plate of spaghetti, so it's safe to assume we might need ingredients like tomato and wheat if we are expected to cook this meal ourselves. Dreamlight Valley loves to add a cooking element to its unlock quests, so I wouldn't be surprised if there was a bit more to it or a rogue ingredient to collect within the new realm.

To save yourself from having to wait around for crops to grow, planting a variety each time you log in will be a real timesaver. Even if you don't need them for the unlock quests for Lady and Tramp, you never know when they'll come in handy later down the line. Especially if you're planning on inviting the pair to live in the valley and immediately working on their friendship quests. You don't want a roadblock like growth time to stunt your progress!

Level up your friendship with your animal companions

(Image credit: Gameloft)

With the two characters you'll unlock in this update being animals, it makes sense to dedicate some time to increasing your friendship with your animal companions. You can do this by spending time with them and petting, so it's something you can easily work away on while you do other things. We haven't been given any indication as to whether or not our animal companions will be involved in the unlock quests, so it's just a gut feeling. But, there's no harm in getting all the animals you possibly can on your side.