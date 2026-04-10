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All about Clint: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events

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Clint from Stardew Valley with the smithy behind him
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)
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Get to know Clint

Clint from Stardew Valley, zoomed in as he stands behind the Blacksmith counter

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Birthday: Winter 26
Occupation: Blacksmith
Location: Pelican Town Smithy
Loves: Artichoke Dip, rare gems
Dislikes: Unrefined Ore, Flowers

Clint is one of two new marriage candidates planned for the next big Stardew Valley update, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to befriend Pelican Town's resident blacksmith. He's available to visit starting from day one of your new life in the valley, and his smithy isn't a long trip from home.

Clint's schedule and seasonal events

Stardew Valley - Clint smiling with the clinic behind him

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Rain or shine, Clint is a creature of habit and doesn't change his schedule much. He's almost always standing behind the Smithy counter before retiring to the Saloon at night. And aside from the usual festival dates, the only real exception to Clint's schedule is on Winter 16 when he has an appointment at the Clinic.

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Clint's daily schedule 📅

Date

Time

Location

Daily

9 am–6:50 pm

At the Smithy

Row 1 - Cell 0

7 pm–11:50 pm

Saloon

Winter 16

10:30 am–3:50 pm

Clinic

Clint gift guide

Stardew Valley - Clint smiling

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Clint loves gems and smelted bars, but he's not into flowers

Unsurprisingly, Clint isn't really a flowers kind of guy, but he does love precious stones and refined bars of gold or iridium. Just make sure you don't accidentally give him the unrefined stuff; he doesn't want your handful of raw ore and stacks of coal.

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Clint's loved gifts ❤️

Reaction

Item

Source

❤️ Loves

Artichoke Dip

Recipe:
(1) Artichoke
(1) Milk

Row 1 - Cell 0

Amethyst
Omni Geode
Topaz

Mining (Any floor)

Row 2 - Cell 0

Aquamarine
Jade

Mining (Floor 40+)

Row 3 - Cell 0

Emerald
Ruby

Mining (Floor 80+)

Row 4 - Cell 0

Gold Bar

Smelted at the Furnace:
(5) Gold Ore
(1) Coal

Row 5 - Cell 0

Iridium Bar

Smelted at the Furnace:
(5) Iridium Ore
(1) Coal

Universal Loves

Golden Pumpkin
Prismatic Shard
Pearl
Rabbit's Foot
Stardrop Tea

Row 6 - Cell 2
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Clint's liked gifts 💚

Reaction

Item

Source

💚 Likes

Copper Bar

Smelted at the Furnace:
(5) Copper Ore
(1) Coal

Row 1 - Cell 0

Iron Bar

Smelted at the Furnace:
(5) Iron Ore
(1) Coal

Row 2 - Cell 0

Mining Monthly

Digging for Artifacts
Slaying monsters
Purchased from Bookseller or Traveling Cart

Universal Likes

All Artisan Recipes
All Cooking Recipes
All Vegetables

Row 3 - Cell 2
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