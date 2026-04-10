All about Clint: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events

Get to know Clint (Image credit: ConcernedApe) Birthday: Winter 26

Occupation: Blacksmith

Location: Pelican Town Smithy

Loves: Artichoke Dip, rare gems

Dislikes: Unrefined Ore, Flowers

Clint is one of two new marriage candidates planned for the next big Stardew Valley update, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to befriend Pelican Town's resident blacksmith. He's available to visit starting from day one of your new life in the valley, and his smithy isn't a long trip from home.

Like the other villagers, Clint has a recipe or two to share for earning his friendship, so it's at least worth noting his favorite treats and birthday for bonus points. I've got all of those details and more in a big ol' blacksmith dossier, so here's everything you need to know about Clint in Stardew Valley, including his schedule, preferred gifts, and heart events.

Clint's schedule and seasonal events

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Rain or shine, Clint is a creature of habit and doesn't change his schedule much. He's almost always standing behind the Smithy counter before retiring to the Saloon at night. And aside from the usual festival dates, the only real exception to Clint's schedule is on Winter 16 when he has an appointment at the Clinic.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Clint's daily schedule 📅 Date Time Location Daily 9 am–6:50 pm At the Smithy Row 1 - Cell 0 7 pm–11:50 pm Saloon Winter 16 10:30 am–3:50 pm Clinic

Clint gift guide

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Clint loves gems and smelted bars, but he's not into flowers

Unsurprisingly, Clint isn't really a flowers kind of guy, but he does love precious stones and refined bars of gold or iridium. Just make sure you don't accidentally give him the unrefined stuff; he doesn't want your handful of raw ore and stacks of coal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Clint's loved gifts ❤️ Reaction Item Source ❤️ Loves Artichoke Dip Recipe:

(1) Artichoke

(1) Milk Row 1 - Cell 0 Amethyst

Omni Geode

Topaz Mining (Any floor) Row 2 - Cell 0 Aquamarine

Jade Mining (Floor 40+) Row 3 - Cell 0 Emerald

Ruby Mining (Floor 80+) Row 4 - Cell 0 Gold Bar Smelted at the Furnace:

(5) Gold Ore

(1) Coal Row 5 - Cell 0 Iridium Bar Smelted at the Furnace:

(5) Iridium Ore

(1) Coal Universal Loves Golden Pumpkin

Prismatic Shard

Pearl

Rabbit's Foot

Stardrop Tea Row 6 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Clint's liked gifts 💚 Reaction Item Source 💚 Likes Copper Bar Smelted at the Furnace:

(5) Copper Ore

(1) Coal Row 1 - Cell 0 Iron Bar Smelted at the Furnace:

(5) Iron Ore

(1) Coal Row 2 - Cell 0 Mining Monthly Digging for Artifacts

Slaying monsters

Purchased from Bookseller or Traveling Cart Universal Likes All Artisan Recipes

All Cooking Recipes

All Vegetables Row 3 - Cell 2