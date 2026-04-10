All about Clint: Stardew Valley gift guide, schedule, and events
Win the blacksmith's heart.
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Birthday: Winter 26
Occupation: Blacksmith
Location: Pelican Town Smithy
Loves: Artichoke Dip, rare gems
Dislikes: Unrefined Ore, Flowers
Clint is one of two new marriage candidates planned for the next big Stardew Valley update, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to befriend Pelican Town's resident blacksmith. He's available to visit starting from day one of your new life in the valley, and his smithy isn't a long trip from home.
Like the other villagers, Clint has a recipe or two to share for earning his friendship, so it's at least worth noting his favorite treats and birthday for bonus points. I've got all of those details and more in a big ol' blacksmith dossier, so here's everything you need to know about Clint in Stardew Valley, including his schedule, preferred gifts, and heart events.
Clint's schedule and seasonal events
Rain or shine, Clint is a creature of habit and doesn't change his schedule much. He's almost always standing behind the Smithy counter before retiring to the Saloon at night. And aside from the usual festival dates, the only real exception to Clint's schedule is on Winter 16 when he has an appointment at the Clinic.Article continues below
Date
Time
Location
Daily
9 am–6:50 pm
At the Smithy
|Row 1 - Cell 0
7 pm–11:50 pm
Saloon
Winter 16
10:30 am–3:50 pm
Clinic
Clint gift guide
Clint loves gems and smelted bars, but he's not into flowers
Unsurprisingly, Clint isn't really a flowers kind of guy, but he does love precious stones and refined bars of gold or iridium. Just make sure you don't accidentally give him the unrefined stuff; he doesn't want your handful of raw ore and stacks of coal.
Reaction
Item
Source
❤️ Loves
Artichoke Dip
Recipe:
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Amethyst
Mining (Any floor)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Aquamarine
Mining (Floor 40+)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Emerald
Mining (Floor 80+)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
Gold Bar
Smelted at the Furnace:
|Row 5 - Cell 0
Iridium Bar
Smelted at the Furnace:
Universal Loves
Golden Pumpkin
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Reaction
Item
Source
💚 Likes
Copper Bar
Smelted at the Furnace:
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Iron Bar
Smelted at the Furnace:
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Mining Monthly
Digging for Artifacts
Universal Likes
All Artisan Recipes
|Row 3 - Cell 2