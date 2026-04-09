Forget not starving alone or Together, during the 2026 Triple-i Initiative Showcase, Klei revealed it's iterating on its gothy, sketchbook-style survival crafting series again with Don't Starve Elsewhere.

If this latest naming scheme has you worried, don't overthink it. Don't Starve Elsewhere retains the multiplayer survival we all came to love in Don't Starve Together, but with some obvious upgrades from the original solo challenge and its 2016 co-op adventure. There are also some familiar faces returning for the ride as Wilson, Willow, Wendy, and WX-78 all make an appearance in its world premiere trailer.

Don't Starve Elsewhere - World Premiere Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative - YouTube Watch On

Aside from The Gentleman Scientist and his familiar cohort, there's a ton of little details that already have me oohing and ahhing as someone with hundreds of hours in both. Just look at all that verticality—and is that an owlbear at 20 seconds in?

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I spotted a few other new critters too, like those mangy hedgehog-looking guys, goat people, and even more demonic plants. But I think it's the exploration and new ways to travel that have me the most excited, as Don't Starve Elsewhere looks a bit more fluid with new ways to jump gaps and avoid a watery grave.

Aside from the new, Klei described its next survival crafting game as a lot of what you're used to, but with upgrades. You'll still cobble together a base with friends, gather resources, and try to avoid lingering in the foggy darkness for too long.

I didn't see any of my favorite survivors from later expansions, like Webber or Winona, but it's early, so I'll keep my fingers crossed. Until then, you can wishlist Don't Starve Elsewhere on Steam.