Disney Dreamlight Valley is dropping the Puppy Love update in a couple of days, and I haven't been this excited for new characters in a hot minute
Paws for thought.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is gearing up to release its next update and I genuinely haven't felt this excited to add two new villagers to my roster of friends for a while. It came awfully close when Peter Pan was added during the Skull Rock update last year, but it's hard to find anything cuter than the pair of puppies coming in the next update. That's right, both Lady and Tramp are finally being added to the game, bringing a brand new realm and accompanying unlock quests to complete.
The Puppy Love update is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, February 11, and in a video shared to the Disney Dreamlight Valley social media pages, details regarding the contents of friendship quests alongside a look at the realm were revealed. Although the exact quest names weren't shared, we do know that our main aim will be to "plate up the perfect dinner date" for both characters, before being interrupted by dog catchers and having to go on a rescue mission instead.
If this update is anything like Return to Beast's Castle, these quests will probably take a decent chunk of time to get through as well, which honestly, I'm excited for after the lacklustre Winter Ball update which took no time at all to get through. The new realm looks pretty big too, rather than just being one or two areas to explore like we usually get in an update like this.
To coincide with the update, a new Star Path is rolling out too, which I imagine will feature all sorts of Valentine's Day-inspired rewards, like clothing, motifs, and furniture to adorn your valley with, but we have yet to receive any details on these unlockables. With only a few days to go though, I really don't mind waiting.
Hopefully once this update is released, we'll start to learn more about future updates too. Thanks to the 2026 roadmap, we know that Pocahontas will arrive in Spring and Hercules in summer, but it would be nice to know if we need to start saving up every crumb of Dreamlight to unlock even more realms in the Dream Castle. I'm already concerned I won't have enough to unlock Lady and Tramp, but that's a problem for Wednesday.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
