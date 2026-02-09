Disney Dreamlight Valley is dropping the Puppy Love update in a couple of days, and I haven't been this excited for new characters in a hot minute

Paws for thought.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Puppy Love update
Disney Dreamlight Valley is gearing up to release its next update and I genuinely haven't felt this excited to add two new villagers to my roster of friends for a while. It came awfully close when Peter Pan was added during the Skull Rock update last year, but it's hard to find anything cuter than the pair of puppies coming in the next update. That's right, both Lady and Tramp are finally being added to the game, bringing a brand new realm and accompanying unlock quests to complete.

The Puppy Love update is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, February 11, and in a video shared to the Disney Dreamlight Valley social media pages, details regarding the contents of friendship quests alongside a look at the realm were revealed. Although the exact quest names weren't shared, we do know that our main aim will be to "plate up the perfect dinner date" for both characters, before being interrupted by dog catchers and having to go on a rescue mission instead.

