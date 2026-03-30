Disney Dreamlight Valley's next free update releases next month, and it'll add Pocahontas

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced that its next update, Whispers of the Wind, is set to roll out next month and will add another Dream Castle alongside a new character to unlock, Pocahontas. Unusually though, the new update wasn't revealed in a trailer like they traditionally have been. Instead, a post shared to the Disney Dreamlight Valley social media pages announced that Pocahontas will be added to the game on April 8, and not much else.

This means we aren't privy to as many details quite as early as prior updates. For example, we don't have any idea whatsoever about what the new quests will look like. Usually, we get a few sweeping shots of the environment alongside a look at the character in-game, but frankly I'm quite excited about the fact I don't know what to expect. There are so many potential routes the new area could take, including which characters they feature too—I'd love for Grandmother Willow to play a part in Pocahontas' friendship quests at the very least.

However, even though we don't know what these quests will look like yet, we do know that the main aim of the Whispers of the Wind update will be working your way through them before getting to invite Pocahontas to stay in the valley with us. I imagine these missions will involve a lot of foraging and learning to be one with nature, so it might be time to start clearing some space in your storage if you haven't already, for any items you pick up along the way.

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There's still time between now and the update's release date for us to find out more information too. Plus, a new Star Path usually launches to coincide with the new update, and there are loads of potential companions to unlock this time around, such as a Meeko version of the raccoons, or a Flit colour sunbird. Even a Percy the pug companion would be a great addition. But that's enough speculation.