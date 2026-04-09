Wait, how many 'horror Stardew' farm sims are in development right now?

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We've officially entered an era of anti-cozy farm sims.

Neverway - A girl with purple hair and glowing blue eyes, appears collapsed
(Image credit: Coldblood Inc.)

We've all heard about that "dark Stardew Valley" horror farm sim right? No, I wasn't talking about—no, not that one either. Hold on, how many horror farm sims are in development right now? I thought it was just one, maybe two, but I just learned about three more not-so-cozy horror-ish farm sims during today's Triple-I Initiative showcase.

Which ones have romance?

Grave seasons and Neverway are the two horror-y farm sims that also include choosing an ill-fated paramour. In Grave Seasons they could be a serial killer but in Neverway your choice gives you combat buffs.

Which ones are most horrifying?

Despite it being one where you literally farm dead bodies, it isn't Graveyard Keeper 2. It sure looks like Grave Seasons and Crop are the bloodiest, thriller-est of these upcoming not-so-cute farm sims.

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Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Lead SEO Editor

Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She joined the PCG staff in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.

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