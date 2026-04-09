Wait, how many 'horror Stardew' farm sims are in development right now?

We've all heard about that "dark Stardew Valley" horror farm sim right? No, I wasn't talking about—no, not that one either. Hold on, how many horror farm sims are in development right now? I thought it was just one, maybe two, but I just learned about three more not-so-cozy horror-ish farm sims during today's Triple-I Initiative showcase.

Grave Seasons

Release: August 14, 2026 Nearest at hand of the bunch is Grave Seasons, the dark farm sim coming this summer where you might accidentally romance the town's supernatural serial killer. After escaping from jail and settling in a small town, you get pulled into a series of local murders. As if making your honest living off the land isn't enough, you've got to investigate the dead, try to protect the living, and hope you aren't cozing up to a killer. What you harvest and who you befriend will all affect your ability to solve the case.

Neverway

Release: October 2026 An 8-bit looking life sim with farming, crafting, and romance. This one's got some fast-paced, action style combat in between the farming and crafting. It's being co-created by the pixel artist of Celeste and has a coundtrack by Disasterpeace, composer for Fez and Hyper Light Drifter. There's a free prologue live as of today during the Triple-I showcase. Graveyard Keeper 2

Release: 2026 Revealed today, this is the sequel to what may have been the first gritty Stardew-like where you're back to "farming" bodies in the cemetery. This time though, there's a sort of tower defense thing going as you lead an undead army to defend the town from zombies. There's also quite a lot of automation to do, also by way of reanimated workers. Crop

Release: TBA Also revealed today is a creepy thriller where you've been abducted and forced to farm. You've got to uncover the secrets of your captors and their cult-like machinations if you want to escape the harvest. It's got a very simulated approach to crop care with diseases and infections. It looks like "Stardew Valley meets Twin Peaks."

Which ones have romance?

Grave seasons and Neverway are the two horror-y farm sims that also include choosing an ill-fated paramour. In Grave Seasons they could be a serial killer but in Neverway your choice gives you combat buffs.

Which ones are most horrifying?

Despite it being one where you literally farm dead bodies, it isn't Graveyard Keeper 2. It sure looks like Grave Seasons and Crop are the bloodiest, thriller-est of these upcoming not-so-cute farm sims.

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