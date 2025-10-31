'You killed Bob!': Battlefield 6 player has stumbled upon a rare EA dev dog tag previously owned by a 'Bobea'

One of the perks of getting up close and personal with your kills in Battlefield 6 is the trophies you can collect. Dog tags are collected by performing takedowns on downed enemy players and work as a memory album of all your best kills; it's a bit morbid, but also cool.

Dog tags are neat in and of themselves, but I think we've finally found one that tops all others. "Is this rare?" Battlefield 6 players og99 asks in the subreddit. Showing a screenshot of a gold-plated Electronic Arts Dev dog tag. The tag has only been taken one time before, yesterday, when og99 managed to strip it off a dev who is only known as 'Bobea'.

Performing a takedown in itself to get a dog tag isn't hard; the tricky bit is navigating the explosive and bloody chaos of an average Battlefield 6 game to get close enough to your target to strip them of this prize. I personally take the easy way out and just finish the job from afar, so respect to all those who go the extra mile.

og99 has quickly become something of a legend, as other players applaud the achievement like they've taken down the final boss: "You are the hero we all look up to." It would be even cooler if players could wear the dog tags of players they've killed, but sadly, that isn't currently possible in Battlefield 6. Currently, you can only equip dog tags earned via challenges or those found in the campaign.

This isn't to say it will never be. Battlefield players have been chasing dev dog tags for a long time now. So here's hoping the change is made in Battlefield 6, at least so og99 can properly show off one of the coolest dog tags around.