Marathon Ranked explained: Rules, scoring, and rewards
Loot and extract alive to make it big on Tau Ceti.
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I'll admit, I was sceptical of Marathon's Ranked mode at first. How do you even make a proper competitive system in an extraction shooter, where a win and a loss aren't quite so easily defined? Well, Bungie's done it. Though to get it all to work, it's quite complicated.
You earn and lose points to go up and down ranks as you'd expect, but there are a lot more layers on top, with new systems like Holotags, gear ante, and matchmaking pools. But with unique seasonal Ranked rewards up for grabs, you'll want to know how it all works. One thing's for sure, you'll want the best guns in your hands and characters in your crew to improve your odds.
Marathon Ranked mode explained
Firstly, Marathon's Ranked mode is only available on the weekends, and you must be level 25+. Each weekend, a different planet-side map will be spotlighted, so Perimeter, Dire Marsh, or Outpost—no Cryo Archives, thankfully.Article continues below
Importantly, all team sizes are matched together in Ranked. What this means is that if you're a solo player, you can be put in matches against three-player groups, unlike the standard solo queue. As you can imagine, that makes it much harder as a solo.
There are six ranks, each with three tiers to progress through:
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Platinum
- Diamond
- Pinnacle
It's quite complicated, so here are the basics:
Minimum gear requirement
You need to meet certain gear values to even enter a Ranked match (no free loadouts), and this dictates your queue type
Holotags
You must have a Holotag, which determines your team's score target during a match
Score targets
Loot enough to meet your target and extract to gain rank, or die and lose rank
Risk and reward
The higher tier your team's Holotags, the more Ranked Points you stand to earn but the harder the challenge
Low and High Stakes queues
When you queue for Ranked, you'll have two matchmaking options: Low Stakes and High Stakes. These are two entirely separate queues based on your minimum 'gear ante', which is the value of your equipped gear when entering a match. You can see your current loadout value in the loadout or ready-up screen.
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Low Stakes:
- Minimum gear ante: 3,000 Credits worth
- Holotag tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold
High Stakes:
- Minimum gear ante: 10,000 Credits worth
- Holotag tiers: Platinum, Diamond, and Pinnacle
A 3,000 gear ante equates to roughly a set of green gear with a few blues in the mix, while a 10,000 gear ante is equivalent to multiple blue and purple items. This includes consumables, just saying. In other words, it can get quite pricey to compete in Ranked, though it ensures that every player you come across will have loot worth taking. Everyone's a piñata. Plus, you can't be matched with people spamming sponsored kits or doing knife runs.
Holotags
Alongside your usual gear (which again, needs to meet the gear ante), you have to bring a Holotag in your inventory. This is a new item exclusive to Ranked which determines your team's score target—the minimum loot value you need to find and extract with to score Ranked Points.
You can purchase Holotags using Credits in the Armory, or steal them from enemy players. However, you can only purchase Holotag tiers up to your current rank. For example, if you're in Gold, you can only buy Gold Holotags, giving you a lower score target. If you're in Diamond, then you'll have access to Diamond tags, which come with a higher score target.
How does scoring work in Marathon Ranked?
Once you've got your loadout set and a Holotag, you're ready to jump into a match. But how do you actually win? Basically, you do a lot of looting:
Your team's Holotags combined determine your score target
- You could use Bronze tags for an easier time, or go all in on higher tiers for a harder challenge but better returns
Loot valuable items to get score until you reach your target
- This includes valuables, guns, and other gear that you'd normally be hunting for anyhow
- Certain items are excluded from scoring points, like ammo and consumables
Extract once you've reached your target to get Rated Points to move up ranks
- If you exfil before you hit your target, you don't get any Rated Points
- If you die, you lose Rated Points based on your team's Holotag values, moving down ranks
Once you've reached your score target from looting, it's wise to extract—you won't earn any additional points from looting standard items. However, you can earn bonus Rated Points above your target by stealing other players' Holotags or collecting Tag Chips from AI and map events.
If you don't think you're going to reach your score target alive, then it's best to extract. Remember, you don't win or lose points for extracting without meeting your target, but you'll lose rank if you die. Sometimes it's just not worth risking not only your loot but your competitive progress.
Here are the important values for each tier of Holotag:
Holotag Tier
Cost to Purchase
Score Target
Loss Penalty
Maximum Earnable Bonus Points
Bronze
500
3,000
600
600
Silver
750
5,000
2,000
1,000
Gold
1,000
7,000
4,200
1,500
Platinum
1,500
10,000
8,000
2,250
Diamond
2,000
15,000
15,000
3,250
Pinnacle
3,500
20,000
20,000
5,000
What you'll notice is that Bronze and the lower ranks in general are rather forgiving, but the higher ranks are more challenging. Pinnacle, for example, has a 20,000 score target and loss penalty, so you stand to gain just as much as you lose. However, you can earn much more bonus points, so completing map events will be even more important. You could get away with just looting and escaping in Bronze, but you'll be forced to take part in dangerous events as you move higher up the ranks.
Marathon Ranked rewards
At the end of each season, you'll earn unique Ranked rewards based on the highest rank you achieved during that period. In other words, don't worry if you start losing rank, and your final position is lower than you achieved.
You'll get a Ranked emblem matching the highest rank you achieved, as well as the following items during Season 1:
Rank
Rewards
Pinnacle
Weapon cosmetic, title
Diamond
Weapon cosmetic
Platinum
Weapon cosmetic
Gold
Destroyer Shell cosmetic, title
Silver
Profile background
You'll also earn loot bundles containing gear and locked room keys at each new rank you reach, similar to the faction rank-up packages.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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