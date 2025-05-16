Doom: The Dark Ages Sentinel Command Station secrets and collectibles (Chapter 12)

Chapter 12 of Doom: The Dark Ages might look like a linear set of corridors at first glance, but it's actually quite complex. On your way to get all of the Sentinel Command Station secrets and collectibles, you'll loop through the same areas a handful of times, and some places also become inaccessible.

So you can avoid having to replay the mission just to grab a final item like I did, below are all the Doom: The Dark Ages secrets in Chapter 12 laid out in chronological order.

Doom: The Dark Ages Sentinel Command Station secrets and collectibles

There are a total of nine secrets and three collectibles packed into the Sentinel Command Station in Chapter 12, alongside 177 gold, one ruby, one wraithstone, and a health demonic essence.

1 - Sentinel Command Station codex entry (collectible)

Once the vent blows open in the intro to the mission, continue onwards until you exit the vents into a rocky hallway. You'll find the codex in a small room on the right-hand side of the hallway you drop into.

2 - Nightmare Chainshot skin (collectible)

After entering the command room with a bunch of Sentinel personnel gathered around, go down the stairs and break the barricade on the left side of the room to reveal a hangar area. Follow the trail of gold on the floor to the Nightmare weapon skin for the Chainshot.

You're safe to continue with the mission from here, dropping down into the lower levels of the facility.

3 - Life sigil

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

After you activate the two switches in the lower levels and unlock the first Sentinel Shrine, you'll be sent into the vents. Instead of turning left to continue the mission, turn right to grab the sigil. You'll want to keep your shield raised and move fast in this vent as there'll be fireballs blasting at you.

4 - Ruby

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

Once you've unlocked the Ravager and beaten the boss to nab yourself a demonic essence, follow the objective up the lift. Right after you shield jump across the gap, don't go through the doors to follow the enemies towards the yellow keycard, as this triggers a point of no return and you'll need to replay the mission, which I learned the hard way.

Drop down the hole in the floor to the left of the doors instead, where you'll find a ruby and some gold. Kill the enemy that spawns, then move the box to climb back up. You're now free to head through the doors and continue with the mission.

5 - Gold chest

After grabbing the yellow keycard, jump across the elevator into the small nook on the opposite side. It's easy to see, but quite hard to land the jump. If you miss and fall all the way down the lift shaft, pick up the shield rune at the bottom, and a jump pad will then activate in the lift, sending you back up.

6 - Life sigil

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

Directly after the gold chest in the elevator above, turn around and you'll see a breakable barricade in the wall opposite. Smash it and head through the vents. When you climb up to exit the vent at the end (leading to the purple key), turn around to find the sigil behind you.

7 - Wraithstone

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: id Software) (Image credit: id Software)

The vents you squeeze through for the life sigil above lead you into the locked room to get the purple secret key. After grabbing the key, leave the room through the main door (not the vents you entered from) and you'll see a purple locked door opposite you. Enter the room and beat the combat challenge to claim the wraithstone. You can then exit the room and turn right to find the elevator shaft from earlier, where you need to go to progress the mission.

8 - Kreed Makyr toy (collectible)

The last secret and collectible in this mission is the Kreed Makyr toy, arguably the cutest of the action figures. Continue with the mission, collecting the shield rune at the bottom of the lift and killing all the enemies, until you return to the hall area from earlier, which also has a demon-infestation issue.

Once you've cleared the room, go through the hole in the stone brick wall that you went through earlier to activate the switches. Now that you've got the secret key, you're able to open the purple gate protecting the toy.