After smashing glass to appease MIDA in Marathon, the rebellious Gantry will give you the Order/Chaos priority contract. Staying on theme with the faction, you're sticking it to the UESC, this time by triggering alarms and hacking into encrypted data across Dire Marsh.

Surprise, surprise, that's easier said than done. You've got three different objectives to complete in a single run, sending you from one side of Dire Marsh to the other, and it's not exactly clear what you're looking for. So, here's what you need to do.

How to complete Order/Chaos in Marathon

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

Begin by heading to the south end of Complex in the east of Dire Marsh, where you're looking for a red terminal inside a yellow NuCaloric lab, almost in the centre of the POI. It's on the eastern edge overlooking the swamp, so you can reach it by sticking to the outskirts of Complex—which I recommend, given how dangerous it is.

After interacting with the terminal, the Security Commander will spawn outside from a red drop-ship, along with some reinforcements. Kill the Commander and collect its credentials from the ground—it'll be a yellow quest icon, like previous quests.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

Then, you need to download data from a terminal in the south of Maintenance. I assumed it would be inside the control room (it isn't), but thankfully it isn't far. The terminal is in the centre of the hangar in the far south of Maintenance, under the walkway, where it opens out to the swamp at the southern edge of Dire Mash.

If you're looking for the safest route, I recommend heading south from Complex and hugging the bottom of the map, going past AI Uplink and Canal until you reach the hangar doors in Maintenance.

Interact with the terminal and you're done, no need to necessarily extract alive. Of course, if you fail to complete all three objectives in one match, then you'll have to restart the contract and try again.