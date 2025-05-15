Doom: The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles
Get that sweet, sweet 100% rating on every level.
Finding secret areas and collectible items has become a staple of the Doom series, and that hasn't changed in Doom: The Dark Ages. In fact, there are actually far more to find, with mission challenges sending you in search of hidden areas, as well as the usual trinkets to be on the lookout for.
Below you'll find the Doom: The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles for each mission, sorted into chronological order so you won't miss a thing. While some of the rewards are just for fun, like the iconic demon toys, others are valuable resources, especially on higher difficulties: things like rubies, gold, and Demonic Essence to upgrade your stats.
Doom: The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles
Almost every level has secrets and collectibles in Doom: The Dark Ages, though there are a few exceptions, such as Barrier Core and From Beyond which don't have secrets. And the missions that do have secrets vary in size quite a bit, with some only having a handful and others having a whole shopping list of things to uncover.
Below are all Doom: The Dark Ages missions with secrets in order, plus every secret I've found so far. I'll add the other missions once I've uncovered the secrets and collectibles for those:
1. Doom: The Dark Ages Village of Khalim secrets
2. Doom: The Dark Ages Hebeth secrets
3. Doom: The Dark Ages Sentinel Barracks secrets
4. Doom: The Dark Ages The Holy City of Aratum secrets
5. Doom: The Dark Ages Siege - Part 1 secrets
6. Doom: The Dark Ages Siege - Part 2 secrets
7. Doom: The Dark Ages Abyssal Forest secrets
8. Doom: The Dark Ages Ancestral Forge secrets
9. Doom: The Dark Ages The Forsaken Plains secrets
After spending over 20 hours tracking down secrets and collectibles, one thing that stuck out to me is that there are a lot of resources you're missing out on if you're not diligent. For example, many rubies and wraithstones aren't in secret areas but are nonetheless hidden. Likewise, most weapon skins aren't earned from exploring. However, you'll still need to put in the work to find items like these, as many are handed out from activities like gore pillars or mission challenges.
Best Doom The Dark Ages weapons: Superior firepower
Best Doom The Dark Ages Sentinel Shrine upgrades: Gear up
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.