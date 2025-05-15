Finding secret areas and collectible items has become a staple of the Doom series, and that hasn't changed in Doom: The Dark Ages. In fact, there are actually far more to find, with mission challenges sending you in search of hidden areas, as well as the usual trinkets to be on the lookout for.

Below you'll find the Doom: The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles for each mission, sorted into chronological order so you won't miss a thing. While some of the rewards are just for fun, like the iconic demon toys, others are valuable resources, especially on higher difficulties: things like rubies, gold, and Demonic Essence to upgrade your stats.

Doom: The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles

Almost every level has secrets and collectibles in Doom: The Dark Ages, though there are a few exceptions, such as Barrier Core and From Beyond which don't have secrets. And the missions that do have secrets vary in size quite a bit, with some only having a handful and others having a whole shopping list of things to uncover.

Below are all Doom: The Dark Ages missions with secrets in order, plus every secret I've found so far. I'll add the other missions once I've uncovered the secrets and collectibles for those:

After spending over 20 hours tracking down secrets and collectibles, one thing that stuck out to me is that there are a lot of resources you're missing out on if you're not diligent. For example, many rubies and wraithstones aren't in secret areas but are nonetheless hidden. Likewise, most weapon skins aren't earned from exploring. However, you'll still need to put in the work to find items like these, as many are handed out from activities like gore pillars or mission challenges.