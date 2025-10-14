Battlefield 6's already mountainous grind is being stifled by assignments failing to track

One of the biggest pain points of Battlefield 6's launch (second only to broken weapon bloom) is just how much of a grind you've got to get through to unlock all the best guns, their attachments, and the remaining class gadgets. It's no wonder the Portal has been inundated with XP farms to the point that it quite literally doesn't function properly right now.

Of course, there are the assignments. Ahh, the assignments. Completing odd and often challenging tasks has always been one of the highlights of the series for me, but Battlefield 6's assignments are very grindy, and there are a good few that are very hard to complete by yourself.

The biggest issue right now, however, is that it's a Sisyphean task: there's a prevalent bug preventing assignments tracking whatsoever for some players, or not tracking accurately in other cases. Healing 5,000 damage from teammates or getting kills while buffed by a stim is one thing, but when none of it is counted and you're not making any progress at all, it's a frustrating mess.

That's not to mention that some of the assignment descriptions are actually incorrect. For example, the Rapid Fire assignment to unlock additional assault rifles tasks you with inflicting 300 damage and 10,000 damage with assault rifles. The former is meant to be 300 kills, though I'd like to think you'd have made some progress towards that while aiming for 10,000 damage.

If your assignments aren't tracking, I've found some success restarting the game and simply continuing to complete the specific task. However, this won't work for all assignments or all players. It's also worth taking a look at Portal XP bot farms for the more challenging assignment tasks, as it's much more convenient.

Thankfully, EA has acknowledged that a handful of specific challenges are broken, so this issue will hopefully be resolved soon, though I've noticed plenty outside of this list:

Challenges: "Resupply teammates with the Supply Pouch" is not tracking progress.

Challenges: The Progress bar for "Repair Vehicles" does not update when repairs are made.

Challenges: "Use Vehicle Supply Crate" does not progress even after completing the action.

Challenges: The Weapon Expert Unit Challenge is not tracking correctly. The description says you must "Get a kill with each type of weapon in a match," but the actual requirement is to get 15 longshot kills in a single match.

Assignments: Helicopters are incorrectly counted as Ground Vehicles in the "Land Vehicle Expert" assignment.

Assignments: Helicopters are not counted properly in Vehicle Challenge 1.

On the bright side, at least some of the best guns are low-level unlocks, like the M4A1 loadout, the DRS-IAR, and the SGX, so you're not at a huge disadvantage for the time being.