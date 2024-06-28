All Zenless Zone Zero codes from the 1.0 livestream

The first batch of Zenless Zone Zero livestream codes is a great way to get some extra Polychrome at launch that you can use to pull for characters. miHoYo's new action-fueled gacha game may be slightly different to its RPG counterparts like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, but it's got a lot of the same systems with all new buzzwords.

You'll be acquiring Polychrome with which to purchase Master Tapes, and then using those to Signal Search for brand new agents. Fear not, though, it works exactly the same as in miHoYo's other games. And just like miHoYo's other games, you can supplement your hoard of currency by redeeming ZZZ codes to get a little extra.

Polychrome is the most important resource, but codes will also contain dennies—your in-game money—and experience items. Here I'll add each livestream code as it drops during the special programme. It's worth noting that since the game isn't out yet, you won't be able to redeem these straight away, but on the plus side that does mean they won't expire until after launch.

Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome

ZZZFREE100 - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules

Can you redeem ZZZ codes yet?

Since the game hasn't launched yet and you don't have an in-game character, you'll have to wait until it does in order to redeem codes. On the plus side, that means these codes won't be expiring within a day or two like the usual livestream codes from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

For those familiar with both of those games, you'll know that they usually include two code redemption methods: in-game and on a specific code redemption website. You'll also most likely have to play through a section of the intro first in order to unlock the code redemption option, but that's fairly typical.

I'll add the specifics of code redemption to this page as soon as the game launches, so hold onto your codes till then, or feel free to bookmark this page and return once everything is live to grab them again.