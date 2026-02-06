The Honkai: Star Rail 4.0 livestream codes have arrived, giving you some extra Stellar Jade you can use for pulling characters as we venture to Planarcadia in the next major update. We don't know all that much about Planarcadia, apart from that it's got ties to Aha and the Path of Elation, effectively making it a party destination for the Astral Express crew.

If this is your first miHoYo livestream, it usually runs one every six weeks for each of its games, giving an overview of the characters, events, and quests coming in the latest update. And as a little bonus for tuning in, it drops a few codes that you can redeem to add some extra Stellar Jade to your hoard.

If leaks are to be believed, we've got five-star Elation characters Yao Guang and Sparxie on the way, plus more to come in the subsequent Planarcadia updates, similar to how Penacony and Amphoreus gradually released theirs. I'll add each code as it drops during the dream, but make sure to redeem them as soon as possible if you want them, since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so.

Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade

AHAHAHAHAHAHA - 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits QWQXDDLOLOMO - 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide HITLIKETOBEAHA - 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

You'll first have to finish the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission to unlock the mailbox and gain the ability to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail. After you've sorted that, you have two options for redemption. Either through the game itself:

Launch Honkai: Star Rail Open the phone menu Select the three dots by your avatar portrait Click the redemption code option Enter a code and redeem it Grab your rewards from the mailbox

Or you can do it online:

Navigate to the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site Input your details and the correct server Enter a code into the box Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox