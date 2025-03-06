Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus

Features
By
published

Please someone release me from submenu hell.

Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Everyone wants to talk about whether Monster Hunter Wilds is "too hard" or made the series "too streamlined" but I say damn your difficulty discourse. The real difficulty curve in Monster Hunter has nothing to do with whacking big lizards—which is probably going to get harder later anyhow—and has everything to do with its shambling monstrosity of a user interface.

I won't mince words: Monster Hunter Wilds' menus are a disaster. They're convoluted, overlapping, and poorly labeled. While the campaign is essentially a prolonged tutorial for the ins and outs of hunting, the vast web of options and auxiliary systems barely warrant a mention. Did Capcom construct a labyrinth of menus so unnavigable that even its own developers gave up on explaining their way out of it?

The item bag makes me want to scream as I juggle three different button presses in the middle of a monster fight just to use a status effect item. I've got to hold the left bumper, press a D-pad direction for a category of quick-use items, and then use my right stick to point at the specific item I actually want.

And that's the convenient way to use something if I've already customized my bag and pinned items to it. Heaven forbid I have to just cycle through my entire bag with X while a Congalala crop dusts me.

How did I get here? (Image credit: Capcom)

I'm even madder at the map. It's totally overwhelming by default, with everything from monsters to small creatures to endemic life and resource collection nodes all smashed together in bright colors. "Oh you can filter the map icons," my friend told me. How? By pressing a button on the map menu that is not labeled at all (the D-pad, again) and finding it in a submenu.

Even once I get into the map filter options, there's no way to filter out everything extraneous and only view main huntable monsters on the map. Oh but wait, yes there is! It's by opening the filter menu and choosing "hide" which of course means hiding everything other than the monsters, which is definitely how I should have interpreted that.

I haven't even tried to figure out how Monster Hunter Wilds' layered armor system works. Can I not choose a pigment for my armor because I've not unlocked the system yet or because I just haven't figured out which option in the sub menu controls it? Truly, I do not know.

The photo mode has an "edit menu" for changing your pose that's separate from the submenu where you hide the UI or set a timer. The armor crafting screen has a submenu for adding pieces to your wishlist which, by the way, is in a different menu of the forge anyhow.

Somehow everything I want to do in Monster Hunter is tucked away two layers deep in a submenu and yet the screen is packed with information at all times. How can there still be so much screen clutter? The game menu itself has a "favorites" and "recently viewed" section, which seems like a full-on admission of guilt that yeah, these menus might be a little bit much to navigate.

Novacrystal location guide for Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Just riding around on my seikret brings up two full lists of interaction buttons for mount controls and mounted attacks, as if there was no way to only show those at contextually relevant times.

What really whets my stones is that Monster Hunter is really not any more complex than other RPGs I play and somehow it has the audacity to have this user experience. Diablo 4 is every bit as number crunchy and yet somehow it makes a lot more sense to navigate. Hell, I find FromSoftware games less egregious.

Monster Hunter Wilds somehow has the worst part of an MMO (the screen clutter) riding on the back of the worst parts of a JRPG (aggressively nested menus) wielding the worst part of a 20-year-old series (legacy UX that fans just intuitively understand and everyone else suffers through).

I'll learn my way around this awful Rube Goldberg machine menu eventually. I just want us to acknowledge that it's the real hard mode part of getting into this game. Arkveld's practically a breeze by comparison.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayerMonster Hunter Wilds weaponsMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: All our advice in one place
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to co-op hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Builds galore
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: Defend yourself
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons: Endgame equipment

TOPICS
Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds - a hunter faces off against Doshaguma in a field
Why did Monster Hunter Wilds dedicate so much effort to its environments, only to completely drop the actual 'hunting' from Monster Hunter?
Olivia scowls in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds feels easy at launch—but after a decade of fighting post-release elder dragons and Master Rank monsters, I'm not worried about the light warmup
Monster Hunter Wilds
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds' open world and changing seasons were ambitious enough to justify its PC performance woes, but they've yet to truly wow me
Olivia, Alma and a palico
Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
monster hunter wilds meal
Monster Hunter Wilds' new cooking system is a win for balance, but there's a Meowscular Chef-shaped hole in my heart
Monster Hunter Wilds Seikret
Monster Hunter Wilds' Seikret makes travelling easier than ever, but I had a much better time when I dared to explore the old fashioned way: On foot
Latest in Action
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Symbol III - Olivia
How to get Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds
Olivia, Alma and a palico
Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
A peaceful hideout with a pond in Japan
The thing I'm most excited about in Assassin's Creed Shadows is my hideout: 'a little over one acre of fully customizable land' to build on, decorate, and fill with pettable baby deer
Monster Hunter Wilds - a hunter faces off against Doshaguma in a field
Why did Monster Hunter Wilds dedicate so much effort to its environments, only to completely drop the actual 'hunting' from Monster Hunter?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
Latest in Features
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
A man shouting while waving his sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Baldur's Gate 3 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 show that the future of RPGs is in games way more ambitious, weird and unexpected than anything Bethesda and Bioware have to offer
Olivia, Alma and a palico
Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
The envoy from Avowed takes a dreamlike rest amongst a glimmering city.
I don't care about being able to kill everybody and steal the Mayor's pants in an RPG like Avowed, and I'm tired of pretending it's mandatory
Monster Hunter Wilds - a hunter faces off against Doshaguma in a field
Why did Monster Hunter Wilds dedicate so much effort to its environments, only to completely drop the actual 'hunting' from Monster Hunter?
RTX 4070 Super and RTX 5070 graphics card, with another graphics card in the foreground
After a run of RTX 50-series launches with seemingly little availability and mega price tags, I'm left wondering 'is that it?'
More about action
Olivia, Alma and a palico

Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Symbol III - Olivia

How to get Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot

Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
See more latest
Most Popular
A man shouting while waving his sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Baldur's Gate 3 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 show that the future of RPGs is in games way more ambitious, weird and unexpected than anything Bethesda and Bioware have to offer
Olivia, Alma and a palico
Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
The envoy from Avowed takes a dreamlike rest amongst a glimmering city.
I don't care about being able to kill everybody and steal the Mayor's pants in an RPG like Avowed, and I'm tired of pretending it's mandatory
Monster Hunter Wilds - a hunter faces off against Doshaguma in a field
Why did Monster Hunter Wilds dedicate so much effort to its environments, only to completely drop the actual 'hunting' from Monster Hunter?
RTX 4070 Super and RTX 5070 graphics card, with another graphics card in the foreground
After a run of RTX 50-series launches with seemingly little availability and mega price tags, I'm left wondering 'is that it?'
An ankheg fights a group of adventurers while a gnomish bartender watches on in Sigil VTT, WoTC&#039;s own virtual tabletop.
D&D's new virtual tabletop is a glossy and cool idea that's already struggling with its identity in a world where jpegs and imagination are free
Farland Story, a PC-98 RPG from 1993
When PC RPGs were at their crunchiest and most hardcore in the 1990s, Farland Story set itself apart by… being cute?
Civilization 7 leader
The unofficial Civilization 7 manual: everything Civ 7 doesn't tell you about its rules and systems
Olivia scowls in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds feels easy at launch—but after a decade of fighting post-release elder dragons and Master Rank monsters, I'm not worried about the light warmup
Civilization 7 leader
Civilization 7 needs some big expansions to feel complete, and I'd start with one that adds the years after 1950