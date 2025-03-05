All Monster Hunter Wilds event quests and rewards

Take part in brand new hunts and even earn special armor.

Monster Hunter Wilds events - Ajarakan roaring
(Image credit: Capcom)
While event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds might not seem as lucrative as hunting high level Tempered monsters in investigations, they can provide significant rewards. Whether the ability to farm Armor Spheres and decorations, or even ticket items that you can turn into Gemma to craft otherwise inaccessible armor pieces.

Monster Hunter Wilds' event quests have just started, but we can also expect some of the hardest hunts in the game to arrive as events, perhaps even including three monster hunts in future, so don't write them off. Here I'll run through all active events in the game as well as those that are coming up in the next couple of weeks.

How to take part in event quests

(Image credit: Capcom)

All you need to do to take part in an event quest is reach the relevant Hunter Rank. Once you've done that, simply:

  1. Speak to Alma and open the quest menu
  2. Cycle down the Event Quests
  3. Select and start your quest of choice

Most event quests are fairly standard hunts, but they can provide unique materials and even tickets for crafting special armor with Gemma.

Monster Hunter Wilds current events

(Image credit: Capcom)

Stalking Supper

  • Dates active: March 4 - 11
  • Unlocks: HR 9
  • Reward: Quematrice materials and Kunafa cheese

This is a pretty simple no-frills hunt against a Quematrice in the Windward Plains. As mentioned in the quest description, your special reward is a load of Kunafa cheese and a Jeweled Mullet Roe from the grateful Windsong villagers that you can cook meals with.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

  • Dates active: March 4 - 18
  • Unlocks: HR 9
  • Rewards: Yian Kut-Ku materials and Mimiphyta ticket for crafting special headgear

This hunt is against a Yian Kut-Ku in the Scarlet Forest. Since these wyverns run around in groups, make sure to bring a few Large Dung Pods to fire from your Slinger to separate them whenever you end up fighting multiple at once. The reward for this event, beyond the materials, is the Mimiphyta Ticket, which you can take to Gemma to craft the Mimiphyta helm — it's literally a small animal you wear on your head. This armor piece comes with level one in both the Ambush and Entomologist skills, and more importantly, you'll unlock it as Layered Armor once you craft it

Monster Hunter Wilds upcoming events

(Image credit: Capcom)

Tongue-Tied

  • Dates active: March 11 - 18
  • Unlocks: HR 21
  • Rewards: Tempered Chatacabra materials plus Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres

This upcoming hunt will see you battling a Tempered Chatacabra in the Windward Plains. This one has a much higher Hunter Rank than the first event quests, so you'll want to raise your rank a little if you wish to take part.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ballet in the Rain

  • Dates active: March 18 - 25
  • Unlocks: HR 21
  • Rewards: Tempered Lala Barina materials plus Glowing Orb - Sword decorations

This one will see us hunt a Tempered Lala Barina in the Scarlet Forest, but our rewards will be weapon decorations, so if you're looking to upgrade your weapon skills, you'll want to play this one.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Sand-Scarred Soul

  • Dates active: March 18 - 25
  • Unlocks: HR 9
  • Rewards: Doshaguma materials plus Glowing Orb - Armour decorations

This will be a pretty standard Doshaguma hunt in the Windward Plains, but as with Battle in the Rain, we'll get armor decorations for adding extra skills to our gear.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like a Fire Hidden by Sand

  • Dates active: March 18 - 25
  • Unlocks: HR 9
  • Rewards: Rathian materials plus and Expedition Ticket for crafting special headgear

This is a Rathian hunt in the Windward Plains and, like the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo event, it'll give us a ticket with which to craft the Expedition Headgear, which is apparently based on the emblem of the Forbidden Lands' expedition.

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

