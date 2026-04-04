Final Fantasy 14's latest variant dungeon is so good, it deserves better—the MMO needs to figure out its rewards so all this great work isn't wasted

Features
By Contributions from published

Just let me get gear, please.

A merchant from Final Fantasy 14 looks stricken with sadness as their gift is rejected in The Merchant&#039;s Tale dungeon.
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Terminally Online

The Terminally Online column badge.

(Image credit: Future)

This is Terminally Online: PC Gamer's very own MMO column. Every other week, I'll be sharing my thoughts on the genre, interviewing fellow MMO-heads like me, taking a deep-dive into mechanics we've all taken for granted, and, occasionally, bringing in guest writers to talk about their MMO of choice.

Final Fantasy 14 is so very nearly clear of the issues myself—and our fellow FF14 aficionado Mollie Taylor—have been yapping about for years, with its latest patch offerings being really rather good. The studio's new approach to multiple levels of difficulty has, more or less, been a success.

But the rewards structure? Oh boy.

Article continues below

The good, the bad, and the accessories

Firstly, though, my compliments—The Merchant's Tale might just be one of my favourite dungeons ever conceived in an MMO, both from an aesthetic viewpoint and from the design of its fights themselves. It's visually stunning, a painterly-rendered version of FF14's artstyle that feels like it wandered out of Genshin Impact, splattered with unique textures and adorable little touches.

Image 1 of 3
Several images from The Merchant's Tale, a colourful dungeon in Final Fantasy 14.
(Image credit: Square Enix)