Final Fantasy 14's latest variant dungeon is so good, it deserves better—the MMO needs to figure out its rewards so all this great work isn't wasted

Terminally Online (Image credit: Future) This is Terminally Online: PC Gamer's very own MMO column. Every other week, I'll be sharing my thoughts on the genre, interviewing fellow MMO-heads like me, taking a deep-dive into mechanics we've all taken for granted, and, occasionally, bringing in guest writers to talk about their MMO of choice.

Final Fantasy 14 is so very nearly clear of the issues myself—and our fellow FF14 aficionado Mollie Taylor—have been yapping about for years, with its latest patch offerings being really rather good. The studio's new approach to multiple levels of difficulty has, more or less, been a success.

While the somewhat-sluggish release schedule is still a problem, I'm really glad that as a self-described "midcore" player (I did exactly one savage tier with randos and decided I'd had my fill) I've had more to do. This expansion's Deep Dungeon being more accessible, alongside the new Variant Dungeon's optional harder bossfights that aren't quite criterion level? Brilliant moves. There's something to do in every patch, finally.

But the rewards structure? Oh boy.

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The good, the bad, and the accessories

Firstly, though, my compliments—The Merchant's Tale might just be one of my favourite dungeons ever conceived in an MMO, both from an aesthetic viewpoint and from the design of its fights themselves. It's visually stunning, a painterly-rendered version of FF14's artstyle that feels like it wandered out of Genshin Impact, splattered with unique textures and adorable little touches.