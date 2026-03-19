How to clean the chimney in Crimson Desert
Help the distressed villagers in the Actions Speak Louder than Words quest.
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You'd think cleaning a chimney in the early Actions Speak Louder than Words quest would be an easy task for the absolute hunk that is Cliff, Crimson Desert's (first) protagonist. The thing is, controlling Cliff feels a lot like playing Octodad at times: he's a heavy lad with lots of momentum, and there's a hell of a lot of button combos you need to remember.
But cleaning the chimney at Muckroot Ranch for an arguing couple isn't particularly thrilling (as funny as they are), so you'll want to be done with this menial task as quickly as possible. Here's what you need to do, chimney sweep.
How to clean the chimney in Crimson Desert
To clean the chimney in Actions Speak Louder than Words, begin by grabbing the broom to the left of the front door and equip it in your inventory like you would a weapon. Then climb onto the roof of the house (there's a stack of boxes at the back). Importantly, you have to jump on top of the chimney, hold CTRL or left bumper on controller to aim the broom inside the pot, and then 'attack' to use the broom.Article continues below
Cliff will play a unique animation where he'll sweep the chimney and kick up a bunch of smoke. If you're not standing or aiming in the correct spot, then Cliff will simply whack the chimney pot instead, like he's using a spear—I spent way too much time figuring this out the hard way.
Once you've cleaned the chimney, return to the arguing couple outside the house where you'll be given the Hernandian Attire that lets you enter Hernand Castle.
While you're nearby, you should also pick up the Hidden Treasure Map Piece 7 from the model of the town to the north on your way back into Hernand.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Mount up
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
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