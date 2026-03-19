Working out how to chop down trees for Turnali's Request in Crimson Desert is really quite confusing. Hernand's smithy asks you to get him some fine timber to repair his hammer, and while this, obviously, comes from trees, the actual process of woodcutting in the game can be a bit unusual—the same goes with mining for Rhett's Request or working out how to fish for Annabella.

Below, I'll explain how you're supposed to lumberjack in Crimson Desert and the exact steps you need to take to chop down a tree and get that fine timber for the quest.

How to chop down trees in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 2 Press CTRL (LB on controller) to target the trunk of the tree (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Do the same to each section to get timber and fine timber (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Upon visiting Turnali at the smithy about his request, he'll give you a Logging Axe and push you in the direction of a stand of trees to the east of Hernand, on the island between the rivers, which will be marked on your map. Once here, you're ready for some lumberjacking:

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Hold F2 (Left D-pad on controller) to open your equipment wheel and move the arrow to the top left. If you have multiple tools, you'll need to use your mouse wheel to cycle to the right one and then release F2 to select it and take it out Approach a tree, hold CTRL (LB on controller), move the little targeting circle over the trunk, and then left mouse click (RB on controller) to chop into it

It'll take a couple of strikes, but after that, the tree will topple. Hit the trunk again using the same method and it'll break into multiple sections, then simply chop into those and they'll turn into 1x fine timber and 1x timber each, meaning you only need one tree to get the right amount. Also, while you're here, make sure to grab the Sealed Abyss Artifact in the Nas River Shrine.

Read Turnali's Flyer and refine the Bekker Shield

Read the flyer in the key item poster section of your inventory then use the fine timber to refine the Bekker Shield (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Upon returning the fine timber to Turnali at his smithy, despite getting the rewards, you'll still have a couple of steps left to complete. Read the Smithy Poster he gives you by selecting the 'Key Item | Poster' section in your inventory and then the poster from the left side drop-down.

After that, speak to Turnali again and refine the Bekker Shield he gave you with the timber.

With that, the request is complete—you'll get an inventory expansion, some Contribution, plus you can keep the shield and the axe.