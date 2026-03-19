Kliff starts his (second) life in Crimson Desert without much money. You'll have no coin to your name, but plenty of things you'll want to buy, from inventory expansions to weapons, armour, and food. It's also not easy to make money at first. That is, if you don't make use of Copper Pouches.

You'll get these bags often from killing bandits and looting or stealing items more generally, so you'll quickly rack up quite a few of them. But it's not immediately obvious what they even are and what you're supposed to do with them.

How to use Copper Pouches in Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You need to select the Copper Pouch in your inventory and press spacebar (or A/X on controller) to open it, which will reveal a random amount of coins that's automatically added to your wallet.

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You can also open Copper Pouches in bulk by holding down the interact prompt in the inventory and selecting 'use all'. I'm very glad I discovered this when I had 15 odd Pouches to open, as (like most things in Crimson Desert) it takes quite a while to open these bags individually.

There are a variety of different size Pouches that you can find, and they'll give you varying amounts of coins. Decent Copper Pouches tend to give around 10-30 coins, for example, and you can even find Silver Pouches. It's not tons, but it certainly adds up if you're looting every dead bandit, and it's one of the best ways to get money at the start of the game besides completing bounties.

If you spot a pouch symbol on the minimap, that also means there's one nearby that you can pilfer.