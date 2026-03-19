How to open the Bluemont Manor Strongboxes

Solving the Bluemont Manor Strongboxes in Crimson Desert is arguably a little easier than the Hernand Castle Strongbox. After all, these don't require you to replicate a melody, but instead you have to mess around with an owl picture and some strange pistons. Though you won't need to get a key to access the room with the strongbox, you will need a mask to steal the items inside at the end.

I can't confirm this, but to gain access to Bluemont Manor, you might also have to complete the first two stages of the First Trial of Trust quest that unlocks in Chapter 2, and is part of the Estate in Dismay faction quest for House Roberts. All that said, here's how to open the Bluemont Manor Strongbox.

Bluemont Manor Strongbox solution: Owl

The first strongbox requires you to align four slides to create a picture of an owl (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This strongbox requires you to align a picture of an owl by pressing four buttons which spin sections of a hexagonal prism. If you haven't touched any of the buttons yet, then, referring to the buttons as 1st to 4th going left to right, the solution is:

Article continues below

Press the 1st button four times Press the 2nd button four times Press the 3rd button four times Press the 4th button one time

If you have already pressed some buttons and can't load a recent save, then follow these instructions instead:

Press the 4th button until its picture section is just below where it needs to be Press the 1st button until its picture section is just below where it needs to be Press the 2nd button until the picture is in the right place Press the 3rd button until the picture is in the right place Press the 4th button once

This is because the 4th button moves both the 1st and 4th sections, so you just need the picture to be in a position where one hit of that button will move both bits into the right place.

Inside the Bluemont Manor Strongbox, you'll find the Oath of Darkness earring, a piece of jewellery that increases defense by 2 and is worth 4 silver and 26 coppers.

Bluemont Manor Strongbox solution: Pistons

The second strongbox requires you to make all the pistons reach the level of the picture when you push the button on the right (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The second strongbox is located in the southern building of Bluemont Manor and requires you to rotate five little segmented wheels to adjust the level of some pistons. You need to adjust all the wheels correctly so that when you pull the switch on the right, they all jump to line up with the image on the box.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Remember, every two movements of your character's thumb is one segment. Also make sure to 'raise' all of the wheels as far as they'll go for the purposes of these instructions. Now, if left-to-right is 1-5, here's how to solve it:

Lower the 1st wheel by 5 segments Lower the 2nd wheel by 2 segments Lower the 3rd wheel by 4 segments Lower the 4th wheel by 3 segments Lower the 5th wheel by 5 segments Activate the switch on the right side of the box

This should open it so you can steal the Crafted Gold Necklace contained within.