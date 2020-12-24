Roblox: What you need to know about Robux

Want to know more about Robux in Roblox? Roblox is a free-to-play platform designed to be a one stop-shop for all your gaming needs. It offers in-depth creation tools, a wide variety of different games to play, extensive social feature, and more. Like most other service-style games, it also has its own premium currency, known as Robux. This guide covers what Roblox Robux is, how you can acquire it, and the many, many items you can spend on them.

How to get Robux in Roblox

While you can earn free Robux by making games for the platform (especially if they're successful), it’s far more likely that you’ll acquire Robux by buying them. You can buy Robux by logging into the site and selecting them at the top of the screen. The prices vary, but the exchange rate gets better the more you buy. You can also earn an extra ten percent on your purchases if you’re part of the Premium membership.

The standard costs are:

£4.59 for 400 Robux (1.15p per Robux)

£8.99 for 800 Robux (1.12p per Robux)

£18.49 for 1,700 Robux (1.09p per Robux)

Then there is a tier you have to click to reveal:

£46.49 for 4,500 Robux (1.03p per Robux)

£92.99 for 10,000 Robux (0.93p per Robux)

The Robux subscription, and how it works

You can find the Robux subscription by clicking on the 'Premium' icon at the bottom-left side of the main site. There are several subscription tiers, but each will net you an extra ten percent when buying more Robux, the ability to resell items and gain additional Robux when selling your creations, as well as the ability to trade items . They all provide a set amount of Robux each month too.

The prices are:

£4.59 for 450 Robux a month (1.02p per Robux)

£8.99 for 1,000 Robux a month (0.89p per Robux)

£18.49 for 2,200 Robux a month (0.84p per Robux)

There are advantages to both methods of acquiring Robux, so it depends on how much money you want to spend.

What to spend them on

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Robux are primarily spent of cosmetics, accessories and items with which to spice up the look of your avatar. The easiest way to find accessories to check out the Catalog, the icon for which is at the top of the site when you’re logged in. Everything is split into different categories, with you able to filter specific items and scroll through them.

It’s worth noting that prices vary wildly, so while you can find items for a mere 50 Robux, there are others priced at over 1 million Robux, presumably those being made by fans of Dr Evil. What you spend your money on is up to you, but it’s probably worth you trying to create your own instead.

Finally, a word of warning. If you're looking for a shortcut to getting free Robux in Roblox, know that there are a lot of scams out there targeting people like you. If you want to get them officially then use the website, don’t go to third parties as the chances are that they are just after your money and you may never see the things you buy.