After its teen social media ban, Australia is swooping on Roblox following 'ongoing concerns about online child grooming'

It could face fines of up to AU$49.5 million.

When Australia implemented a social media ban for under-16 children last year, gaming platforms with social elements, ranging from Steam to Roblox, evaded the restrictions. But possibly not for long: Australian communications minister Anika Wells and the Australian eSafety commissioner's office have both written to Roblox expressing concern over "graphic and gratuitous user-generated content".

Wells has called on Roblox to explain how it's combatting child exploitation and self-harm material, and called for the Australian Classification Board to review its PG rating. Meanwhile, eSafety has also advised Roblox of its "intention to directly test the platform's implementation and effectiveness of the nine safety commitments it made to Australia's online safety regulator last year."

“We remain highly concerned by ongoing reports regarding the exploitation of children on the Roblox service, and exposure to harmful material,” eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a media statement. Grant added that, in addition to "ongoing compliance monitoring", eSafety will "directly [test] the implementation of its commitments so that we have first-hand insights into this compliance".

