Players spent roughly 10,250,000,000 monthly hours in Roblox in 2025, analyst says—more than Steam, PlayStation, and Fortnite combined

As you may have heard, Roblox is big—but the scale of the platform's dominance over the attention span of a significant portion of the world's populace can be hard to comprehend. Thankfully, a report on 2025 games industry trends from analyst Matthew Ball puts Roblox's relative prominence in concrete terms.

And that prominence is, well, terrifying. According to an early access release of Ball's report, Roblox accounted for more of 2025's games industry growth and player engagement than the combined totals from some of the world's biggest gaming platforms.

As has been the case since 2022's descent from the industry's pandemic peak, Ball says data from analytics sources like Ampere, Newzoo, and Circana indicate that games industry revenue growth, particularly outside of China, was stagnant in 2025—but not for Roblox. Roblox alone accounted for 67% of all non-China growth, as its share of total consumer spending in 2025 across PC, console, and mobile exceeded 4.5%.

It goes without saying, but a single platform being responsible for over two-thirds of an industry's growth indicates a massive financial influence, and it's not hard to see how: According to Ball, Roblox was attracting over 150 million daily active users in 2025—a 69% increase over 2024.

And those users were spending more time in Roblox than they ever have. In 2025, players spent over 10 billion hours in Roblox each month, more than the hours spent on Steam, PlayStation, and Fortnite combined. Ball says that Roblox is even "starting to challenge Netflix for total hours of use," and while Netflix's engagement growth has slowed to around 1% each year, Roblox has been ranging between 25% and 70% engagement growth since 2022.

Individual Roblox games are even outperforming the entire catalogs of some of the industry's biggest publishers: Grow a Garden's average monthly hours of engagement in 2025 outpaced the 2024 monthly combined average of all Blizzard games.

For those of us familiar with Roblox's long-standing controversies of child safety, labor exploitation, and predatory monetization that have attracted a continuing succession of lawsuits and state investigations, those statistics may possess a deeply sinister air. But while the executives of countless industry C-suites are undoubtedly pondering how to contort their existing projects into UGC platforms in an effort to simply make a Roblox of their own, Ball says success in today's games industry isn't just a matter of trying to emulate what Roblox does.

"To find growth, we have to acknowledge: There is no 'videogaming industry,'" Ball writes. "There are many."

In other words, while it's tempting to lump all of gaming into a singular industry pool, it is—in reality—a constellation of peripherally-related markets, all operating according to unique dynamics between which theories and strategies don't necessarily transfer cleanly or successfully: "The result is that different companies in the 'videogaming industry' exist in very different universes and experience fundamentally different growth prospects," Ball says.

Roblox is, essentially, an industry all its own. And chances are, the Roblox industry won't easily accommodate another.