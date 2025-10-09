A Minecraft Movie sequel is coming in 2027, because iffy reviews couldn't stop it from chicken jockeying its way to almost $1 billion so far
That's what matters.
Reviews for A Minecraft Movie were a bit mid, as PC Gamer's resident movie pro Chris Livingston put it, and that 47% critics consensus tells no lies. But the people loved it, and there was never any real question that it would get a sequel once that record-setting opening weekend hit. In fact, it was just a week later that Warner Bros Pictures co-chairman and CEO Mike De Luca confirmed that a deal was being done.
Well, now it's official, and not only that, we've got a date too: A Minecraft Movie 2, or whatever it ends up being called, is set to hit screens on July 23, 2027.
A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess is returning for the sequel, according to a Deadline report, which is nice because he said he wanted to, and will also co-write the script along with Chris Galletta, one of the screenwriters on the first film.
A cast hasn't been announced, but Jason Momoa, who was outfitted in some interesting wardrobe choices in A Minecraft Movie, is listed as one of the executive producers on the sequel, so I would expect he'll return. And given the call-the-cops popularity of chicken jockey, and his evident enthusiasm for the whole thing, I can't imagine the sequel happening without Jack Black coming back too.
A Minecraft Movie may not have been great cinema, but it was a massive box office hit: Chris predicted before the film debuted that it would "make a trillion dollars" and he may have over-estimated a bit in dollar terms but he was spot-on spiritually: The Deadline report says A Minecraft Movie is the top-grossing film of 2025 in the US and the second-highest worldwide, with its total box office now approaching $1 billion. Who knew? (Jack Black knew.)
