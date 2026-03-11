How to watch Minecraft Live 2026
Secret stuff, guests, and new content will be revealed.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The first Minecraft Live of 2026 is nearly here, bringing all-new updates on what we can expect from our beloved survival crafting game throughout 2026, and the best news of all is that the showcase is taking place next week. On Saturday March 21 at 1 pm ET, you can tune in to see what's cooking in the Minecraft labs, and it sounds like we've got a reasonable amount to get excited about.
A trailer for the event was posted to the official Minecraft YouTube channel, but even that doesn't give any clue as to what we can expect to see. Aside from teasing 'secret stuff' and special guests, it's all down to your imagination for the time being. With that said, the trailer wastes no time in showing off the new baby mobs coming in the Tiny Takeover drop, the first update of 2026, which hopefully means we'll get a decent look or at least a reveal of the first few features of the next update.
How to watch Minecraft Live 2026
Minecraft Live is taking place on Saturday March 21, 2026 at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT/6 pm GMT, and you can tune in on the official Minecraft YouTube and Twitch channels. Alternatively, you can watch the stream live on minecraft.net/live.Article continues below
The runtime of the stream is entirely dependent on how much is revealed, but going off last year's streams, you're probably looking at about half an hour to 40 minutes of Minecraft updates, news, and behind-the-scenes looks. I'm hopeful that we'll get some information on the next few updates too so we can start getting excited now Tiny Takeover is nearly out of the way.
If you miss the stream but still want to see its reveals, then the stream will be uploaded to the Minecraft YouTube channel once it's finished so you can catch up. Or, if you're like me, sit and study every frame to make sure you didn't miss anything or any secrets that might relate to future updates.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.