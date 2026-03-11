The first Minecraft Live of 2026 is nearly here, bringing all-new updates on what we can expect from our beloved survival crafting game throughout 2026, and the best news of all is that the showcase is taking place next week. On Saturday March 21 at 1 pm ET, you can tune in to see what's cooking in the Minecraft labs, and it sounds like we've got a reasonable amount to get excited about.

A trailer for the event was posted to the official Minecraft YouTube channel, but even that doesn't give any clue as to what we can expect to see. Aside from teasing 'secret stuff' and special guests, it's all down to your imagination for the time being. With that said, the trailer wastes no time in showing off the new baby mobs coming in the Tiny Takeover drop, the first update of 2026, which hopefully means we'll get a decent look or at least a reveal of the first few features of the next update.

How to watch Minecraft Live 2026

Minecraft Live is taking place on Saturday March 21, 2026 at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT/6 pm GMT, and you can tune in on the official Minecraft YouTube and Twitch channels. Alternatively, you can watch the stream live on minecraft.net/live.

The runtime of the stream is entirely dependent on how much is revealed, but going off last year's streams, you're probably looking at about half an hour to 40 minutes of Minecraft updates, news, and behind-the-scenes looks. I'm hopeful that we'll get some information on the next few updates too so we can start getting excited now Tiny Takeover is nearly out of the way.

If you miss the stream but still want to see its reveals, then the stream will be uploaded to the Minecraft YouTube channel once it's finished so you can catch up. Or, if you're like me, sit and study every frame to make sure you didn't miss anything or any secrets that might relate to future updates.