Minecraft Chaos Cubed drop: Everything you need to know about the all-new cave biome and mob

Minecraft's second drop of 2026 has been revealed, and if you're the type of player to spend most of your time underground, it's certainly an update you should be keeping an eye on. The Chaos Cubed update will focus on bringing more depth to the cave systems we already know and love, including new blocks, areas, and mobs to encounter—all the more reason to abandon your friends and spend your time mining.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Chaos Cubed update, like its release date, and we're bound to see a lot more content before it rolls out fully. Here are all the key points you need to know ahead of time.

There is currently no release date for the Chaos Cubed drop, and frankly it might be a while before we get one. With the Tiny Takeover update launching at the end of March, we're bound to have a few months' wait ahead of us yet.

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With that said, we can roughly estimate that the Chaos Cubed update will launch in summer, and if it follows the same update schedule as last year, we're probably looking at a mid-June release. As more information comes out about the content, I'm sure we'll get a better idea of when we can expect it to drop too.

(Image credit: Mojang)

The first couple of features of the Chaos Cubed update were revealed during the Minecraft Live March 2026 stream, with the main focus being a brand new cave biome: the Sulfur Caves. These large spaces will feature two new blocks too, cinnabar and sulfur, which bring a lot of colour to the dank and dingy caverns we're used to seeing.

This isn't the only thing that will make Sulfur Caves exciting to explore. You'll also find pools of water with gas animations over the top, but unlike all of the other water you find in Minecraft, you should avoid spending too much time in these ponds. If you do decide to take a dip, a dizzying animation will overlay your screen, making it hard for you to leave the water. Judging by the livestream footage showing this effect, it looks like it gets worse the longer you spend in the water too.

You're not alone in the caves either, which is where the game's newest mob comes in: the Sulfur Cube. This mob looks harmless, and appears to just jump around the caves waiting for you to interact with it. But, it has a peculiar quirk which will be a first for Minecraft—it absorbs any blocks you place near it and takes on the attributes.

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The examples given in the official blog post recapping the announcement at Minecraft Live include ice, which causes the cube to start sliding around, and wood, which turns it into a "cubic ball-type thing". The full extent of how many different blocks the cube can consume, alongside their characteristics, hasn't been shared yet,though I think discovering each and every one and how we can use it to our advantage will be lots of fun. Especially when it comes to creating minigames to play with your friends using the cube and its powers.