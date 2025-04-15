'Are you ready to rock?' Jack Black randomly appears at A Minecraft Movie showing, but jokes that he wants to see 'absolutely no chicken jockeys'

A Minecraft Movie has been plagued by the chicken jockey trend ever since the film entered cinemas. It sees movie-goers erupt in chaotic celebrations as soon as they hear Jack Black utter the sacred words "chicken jockey" towards the end of the movie. The trend has garnered some conflicting viewpoints, as some people think it's disrespectful, while others, like the director Jared Hess, seem to love it, and now we have Black himself joining in.

Jack Black randomly turned up at A Minecraft Movie viewing, and as he was walking in, he started to lay out the rules for this showing: "For today's presentation of A Minecraft Movie, please, no throwing popcorn, and also no lapis lazuli, and also absolutely no chicken jockeys!" Cuerabid screaming and perhaps the best reaction to someone unexpectedly seeing Jack Black in the wild—one kid who just screeched "NO!"

Black then proceeded to hold up an iron pickaxe and ask, "Are you ready to rock?" and then run around the cinema holding the pickaxe over his head as crowds of teenagers collectively lost their minds, with one kid screaming, "No! Come Back!" as Black frolicked out of the cinema.

Some people seem to think that Black was trying to stop the chicken jockey trend by warding off popcorn throwing and a general freak out, but if that was his goal, I'm not sure he succeeded. I think Black managed to rile up a whole cinema of teenagers who were probably already hyped right before the movie started.

While I will say that the chicken jockey trend must suck for anyone who works at a cinema and actually has to clean everything up after the riots, it seems like the party line from the cast and crew is that it's pretty funny.

"It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called,” director Jared Hess says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."