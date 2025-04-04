A Minecraft Movie's director says he'd love to make Another Minecraft Movie: 'It'd be amazing'

News
By published

"The world's infinite."

A Minecraft movie promo image of the main cast standing side by side,
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

A Minecraft Movie has just hit the big screen and, while the reviews are mixed, it's certainly hard to miss: The all-out marketing blitz is everywhere from supermarket shelves to McDonald's Happy Meals, and the Hollywood suits are rubbing their hands with glee at the box office projections.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ director Jared Hess was asked whether he'd be interested in making a sequel to which, unsurprisingly, the answer is a big fat yes.

"Oh, it'd be so much fun," says Hess. "Yeah I mean, look, the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."

It's certainly true that, after over a decade of additions with many more to come, Minecraft is mind-bogglingly vast, and with that aesthetic the sky's the limit. The movie follows four regular humans who get sucked into the world of Minecraft and have to rely on the help of in-game character Steve (Jack Black) to survive.

It mostly takes place in the familiar Minecraft overworld of grass, trees and caves (with a village of course) and, barring sections set in the Nether, doesn't feature many of the game's other biomes. And there are plenty of iconic characters, such as witches, that didn't get an outing this time around.

Piglins attacking

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Nether and the Piglins that run it are A Minecraft Movie's bad guys. "I'm obsessed with the Piglins," says Hess. "I think they're super gnarly and funny and gross and strange, and I love their weird barbarian culture. They're cannibals. They're obsessed with gold, and I just thought that they would be such fun villains, but they've also got a unique story."

PC Gamer's Elie Gould found a lot to like in A Minecraft Movie's recreation of the game's world, even if the tone is understandably kid-oriented: "A Minecraft Movie probably isn't the serious storytelling that some players want, but it'll make you laugh a couple of times, and at least in my case, it's given me the bi-annual itch to play Minecraft again." My favourite part of the launch by far though was star turn Jason Momoa promoting the movie by telling everyone he doesn't let his kids play games.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies tv
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Jason Mamoa attends the World Premiere of &quot;A Minecraft Movie&quot; at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England.

Jason Momoa adopts bold marketing strat for A Minecraft Movie: Telling everyone he doesn't let his kids play games or have phones—'I just want them to use their creativity in a different way'
Garett approaching a sheep

A Minecraft Movie review roundup: some say it's 'okay,' others say 'it isn't actively boring'

disney character with bunny and eggs

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event 2025: everything you need to know
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon logo is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland on October 17th, 2024.
You won't have to leave the Amazon app even when buying from other retailers thanks to the company's new 'Buy for Me' agentic AI bot
A moon looks down menacingly in The Duskbloods.
Miyazaki says calm down, FromSoft will keep making 'singleplayer-focused games' in future even though its current obsession is multiplayer stuff
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
The RTX 5060 Ti is rumoured to cost the same as the RTX 4060 Ti, which may leave it wide open for an AMD RX 9070-based assault
Inzoi
Krafton's first stab at a life sim game is going swimmingly as Inzoi managed to shift over 1 million copies in its first week
Zoh Shia, a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds, rears onto its hind legs in a regal, threatening posture.
Uh oh, Monster Hunter Wilds isn't messing around anymore—its new high-rank monsters hit hard and often, hopefully putting the difficulty discourse to bed
A woman in Far Cry 4, headshots of the game&#039;s villain Pagan Minh clumsily photoshopped over her exposed chest.
Ubisoft frantically patches nudity back into Far Cry 4 after accidentally patching it out
Salvatore Ganacci in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
In a world of bizarre fighting game crossovers, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has taken it up a notch with a niche Swedish DJ
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
The Intel-TSMC unholy chip factory alliance rumour re-emerges and this time a 'preliminary' deal is said to have been done
An Alienware Area-51 desktop PC lit up in blue and purple with the side of the case removed.
Turns out that Alienware's new upgradeable desktop is only fully upgradeable with an optional $35 conversion kit
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio tried to make you love turn-based combat again, but it almost broke the game during development