A Minecraft Movie's director says he'd love to make Another Minecraft Movie: 'It'd be amazing'

A Minecraft Movie has just hit the big screen and, while the reviews are mixed, it's certainly hard to miss: The all-out marketing blitz is everywhere from supermarket shelves to McDonald's Happy Meals, and the Hollywood suits are rubbing their hands with glee at the box office projections.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ director Jared Hess was asked whether he'd be interested in making a sequel to which, unsurprisingly, the answer is a big fat yes.

"Oh, it'd be so much fun," says Hess. "Yeah I mean, look, the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."

It's certainly true that, after over a decade of additions with many more to come, Minecraft is mind-bogglingly vast, and with that aesthetic the sky's the limit. The movie follows four regular humans who get sucked into the world of Minecraft and have to rely on the help of in-game character Steve (Jack Black) to survive.

It mostly takes place in the familiar Minecraft overworld of grass, trees and caves (with a village of course) and, barring sections set in the Nether, doesn't feature many of the game's other biomes. And there are plenty of iconic characters, such as witches, that didn't get an outing this time around.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Nether and the Piglins that run it are A Minecraft Movie's bad guys. "I'm obsessed with the Piglins," says Hess. "I think they're super gnarly and funny and gross and strange, and I love their weird barbarian culture. They're cannibals. They're obsessed with gold, and I just thought that they would be such fun villains, but they've also got a unique story."

PC Gamer's Elie Gould found a lot to like in A Minecraft Movie's recreation of the game's world, even if the tone is understandably kid-oriented: "A Minecraft Movie probably isn't the serious storytelling that some players want, but it'll make you laugh a couple of times, and at least in my case, it's given me the bi-annual itch to play Minecraft again." My favourite part of the launch by far though was star turn Jason Momoa promoting the movie by telling everyone he doesn't let his kids play games.