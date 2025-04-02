A Minecraft Movie review roundup: some say it's 'okay,' others say 'it isn't actively boring'

A Minecraft Movie is out this Friday, and today the reviews started pouring in like lava when you mistakenly break the wrong block in your underground base.

PC Gamer got to attend an advance screening, so your first step should be to go read our review of A Minecraft Movie. If you want a bit of shorthand, no problem: Elie says it hits a lot of the right notes for fans of the game, especially younger players, and says "this movie thrives when it's simply being a relatable Minecraft experience while also showing off just how limitless Minecraft's world is."

It's lacking in some other ways, however: "Unfortunately, this film isn't just about gazing at vistas and watching its characters make cool builds," Elie says. "The problems with this film lie in its character development and rushed story."

On the plus side, Elie declares that it's "worth it just to see chicken jockey."

But hey, PC Gamer isn't the only one to who got an early look at the potential blockbuster. Here's what other critics have to say about A Minecraft Movie. Opinions mostly run the gamut from "unimaginative" to "okay," but there are a few genuinely positive things being said here and there:

Gamesradar, 3/5 : "...an entertaining fantasy adventure that makes light work of what might appear to be unpromising source material."

IGN, 6/10 : It's "Okay," and "a surprisingly specific and funny comic spin on A Minecraft Movie's kid-friendly adventure, especially in its less antic first half."

GameSpot : "A Minecraft Movie is exactly what you think it is based on its trailers."

Polygon : The film "...isn't actively boring and remains baseline entertaining," but "fails to capture any of the joy and adventure" of the game.

Engadget: "It's good, actually."

Gaming sites aren't the only ones who've seen and reviewed A Minecraft Movie. Did you know there are movie reviews on other sites these days, too? Amazing. Here's what a few of them thought of A Minecraft Movie.

AVClub : "A mix of blatant formula and complete oddity, the film is a failed recipe with plenty of seasoning."

Entertainment Weekly, B : It's a "surprisingly well-crafted adaptation."

The Wrap : "It is what it is. It is what it's supposed to be."

Mashable : "It's a good primer for the game that never feels like homework."

Variety : A "a flaky, spirited, low-hijinks quest comedy."

NYT : "...so-dumb-it's-sort-of-fun."

: "...so-dumb-it’s-sort-of-fun." The Hollywood Reporter: "...it fails to spark the imagination"