The Minecraft Movie is well on its way to becoming the most successful videogame film of all time, as it earns $816 million

To absolutely no one's surprise, A Minecraft Movie is still performing well at the box office, like really well, over $816 million well. While it may be the most marketable thing I've ever come across in my life, props where it's due, as it looks like A Minecraft Movie will be able to contest the top spot as the most successful videogame movie ever.

According to Variety, A Minecraft Movie has grossed $816 million globally, making it the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025 so far. It's earned $67.1 million in the UK, $33.7 million in Germany, $31.8 million in Australia, and $28.4 million in Mexico, just to name a few. A Minecraft Movie is in its fourth weekend in cinemas, and while earnings have slowed down, it's still going strong with $60.5 million earned just last weekend.

Two weeks ago, A Minecraft Movie reached the milestone of earning $550 million, and before this, it managed $157 million in its opening weekend, making it the most successful domestic opening weekend for a videogame adaptation ever.

Before A Minecraft Movie even aired, Chris predicted that it would make a trillion dollars. This is mostly thanks to it pandering to young audiences, which means quick comedy, explosions, singing, and obvious Minecraft references. While it may not quite reach that mark yet, it is close to dethroning The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which currently stands at $1.36 billion.

A Minecraft Movie has been filling seats in cinemas since its release, with credit due to the viral chicken jockey trend, which saw moviegoers go ballistic when the chicken jockey appeared on screen, with someone even bringing their own chicken to the event. I'm pretty sure this meme helped boost A Minecraft Movie, with many people attending viewings to try and experience the chaos.

But all good things must come to an end, and the chicken jockey meme is starting to wane. The question is whether it will die out before A Minecraft Movie can become the most successful videogame movie of all time.