Cops called as A Minecraft Movie sends kids into chicken jockey frenzies

Showers of popcorn are adding a festive touch to screenings of A Minecraft Movie.

CHICKEN JOCKEY
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The appearance of Minecraft on the big screen has apparently unbalanced the humors of the world's youths, whose ecstatic outbursts at screenings are showering audiences with popcorn and cries of "chicken jockey!" At least two incidents have even ended with police intervention.

A chicken jockey is a baby zombie riding a chicken, a rare occurrence in Minecraft. Thanks to TikTok and whatever it is that compels humans to engage in weird collective behavior, the part of A Minecraft Movie where Jack Black sees a chicken jockey and shouts "chicken jockey!" has become a thing, and over the weekend kids in some theaters went wild for the line, shouting, recording with their phones, and launching popcorn into the airspace above the other theater goers.

@salesmenpod

♬ original sound - Salesmen: After Hours

At the end of the video above, police are seen escorting a group of kids out of the theater. It's unclear what they did that the others didn't.

As actor Roger Clark—voice of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2—observed, we're not yet a week into A Minecraft Movie's theater run and it's already developed a Rocky Horror Picture Show-style audience participation tradition.

"High school kids and adolescents alike screaming random Jack Black lines because of YouTube shorts and TikToks," the actor said on X. "Never seen anything like that before."

Looks like the teens have decided to remind Millennials and Gen X that while we might've pioneered a life of ironic-yet-obsessive pop culture appreciation, they were born into it. And they were raised on Minecraft, too, so it's no surprise that A Minecraft Movie had the biggest ever opening weekend for a videogame adaptation.

The video above shows one of the more dramatic Minecraft Movie eruptions, but they were all over social media feeds this past weekend, and it isn't just the chicken jockey scene getting a reaction.

In another video with police involvement, embedded below, an officer says that a group "body slammed" a theater employee. (Theater employees are understandably not loving the situation.)

@hubert_762

♬ Intervallo II - Ennio Morricone

Here are a few more videos of the weekend's Minecraft frenzy:

@eddie_vikings13

♬ original sound - eddie_vikings13
@ickysnotbubble_

♬ QKThr - Aphex Twin
Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

