As someone who's experimented with a few different mics over the years for video production, including a tiny Razer Seiren Mini and my current HyperX QuadCast S, it's not always easy to get a good quality mic without breaking the bank. You want something that sounds top-tier and comes with all the bells and whistles you'd want for recording and streaming, but you don't want to pay the premium that inevitably comes with that.

The SteelSeries Alias Pro would usually fall right into that basket, and it has for me until now. Sure, it's the best gaming microphone for streaming, but it usually costs a mind-blowing $370. Unfortunately, I don't just have that lying around, as much as I'd love to.

Well, the stars have aligned now and you can grab the full SteelSeries Alias Pro kit in the Amazon Black Friday sale for $179. That's a mouthwatering 52% discount that, I won't lie, is very hard to overlook, especially since it's dropped in price even more since we recommended it in last year's Prime Day sale.

So, what makes the SteelSeries Alias Pro worth that price? After all, it's still a hefty sum, even if it is $191 off—though you can get the non-Pro version for 30% off right now, making it $139.90 on Amazon, if you want to save a buck.

Starting with the most obvious, as we explain in our SteelSeries Alias Pro review, it's a premium microphone capable of studio-like sound capture with its massive 1-inch/25 mm capsule with a 50 Hz to 20 kHz cardioid pick up pattern. It's great for gaming, of course, but it's designed with content creation in mind, whether that's videos, podcasts, or streaming. You can hear some of our audio testing from the mic below:

But it's not just the mic itself. The Pro version comes with an XLR Stream Mixer and preamp. This is a simple two-dial, two-button unit to handle things like muting and input switching, along with a dedicated gain dial and a much larger configurable dial for all sorts of uses.

This is all controlled and tweaked using the surprisingly excellent Sonar audio interface software. If you hate dealing with confusing audio settings and inputs, then the SteelSeries Alias Pro makes that simple for you. Traditionally complex things like compressors and noise reduction are reduced down to single sliders, and they're all configured very well to begin with.

The unfortunate downside is that the Alias Pro shines with a boom arm, since it likes to be positioned up close to your mouth. SteelSeries' own boom arm is sold separately for $99.99 (it's not included in Amazon's Black Friday sales), and that's, frankly, overpriced. Thankfully, the socket and included adaptors on the back of the mic will fit most arms, so something like this FIFINE boom arm, currently on sale for $39.89, will do the trick for much less.