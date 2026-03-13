The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 wired gaming keyboard is now only $160, a deal that's all the sweeter when you discover it's a 2-in-1 device perfect for content creators

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The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 wired gaming keyboard with a small LCD screen.
(Image credit: Corsair)
Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 | Wired
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Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 | Wired: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Compact without feeling crowded, snappy switches, and feature rich. It's tough to argue with any of that, but Stream Deck integration may sweeten the deal for some folks.

Key Specs: Stream Deck integration | 1.9 inch LCD screen | 6 programmable G-keys | MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches | 8,000 Hz polling rate

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It's not usually hardware worth having that enjoys a deep discount mere months after release. Well, this March alone, it's not just happened once, but now twice.

In his Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 review, Reece found plenty besides novelty to like. For instance, the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 is a not-quite-full-size keyboard that manages to squeeze in both a volume dial, a 1.9-inch LCD screen, and six macro keys into its appealing, space-saving layout. Reece describes it as "easily one of the most feature-rich keyboards in a physical sense that you're likely to be able to find these days."

There's still plenty to get into under the hood—specifically, the fact that this is a Hall effect gaming keyboard. Reece writes that the included Corsair MGX Hyperdrive switches, "come with the versatile customisation I've come to expect, with both the actuation and reset point of the switch adjustable across virtually the entire travel, as high as 0.1 mm and as low as 4 mm."

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The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 gaming keyboard
(Image credit: Future)

The inclusion of Rapid Trigger will be music to the ears of anyone with competitive play in mind. Reece especially enjoyed slapping down low-level bots in Counter-Strike 2, noting that the MGX Hyperdrive is a "smooth and snappy pre-lubricated switch that helps to make the keyboard one of the fastest you'll find in its class."

There's SOCD-type tech here too, though Reece didn't rate it. He writes, "I maintain that brands put it into the keyboard to add to the spec sheet, as the feature is about as useful as a chocolate fireguard in competitive online play, as it could allow folks to wield the ban hammer against you, as Valve has done with Counter-Strike 2."

But as Corsair owns Elgato, I'd be remiss if I didn't at least mention what many would regard as the true headline act: Stream Deck integration. Yes, much like the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE MMO mouse, this is essentially a 2-in-1 device, making that $160 price point exceedingly reasonable. For content creators, it could very well be a real game-changer.

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👉Check out our full gaming keyboard guide👈

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Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending a significant chunk of that time working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not investigating all things hardware here, she's either constructing a passionate defence of a 7/10 game, daydreaming about her debut novel, or feeling wistful about the last time she chased some nerds around a field with an oversized foam sword. 

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