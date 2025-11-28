Meta Quest 3 + $75 gift card: $499.99 at Best Buy You can score a free $75 gift card over at Best Buy with a purchase of a Quest 3. That's the best deal we've seen on the best VR headset right now, even if it's not really money off the headset itself. The Quest 3 is a great pick for new users or upgrading users, however, offering full-color passthrough, easy setup, and of course, PC connectivity. Key specs: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 | 8 GB RAM | Pancake lenses | 2,064 x 2,208 per eye | Full-color passthrough | 515 grams

We've seen many Quest 3S deals this Black Friday. You can score Meta's second-rate VR headset for $250 at most retailers right now. But I reviewed the Quest 3S and, while it's not a bad way to get into VR, it wouldn't make for a great upgrade from a Quest 2.

The Quest 3, on the other hand, is a much better all-round experience. Unfortunately, it appears Meta and most retailers are aware of the fact that people want the premium VR headset and are willing to pay for it. We've not seen a single saving on the headset over Black Friday. But this offer at Best Buy is something akin to a deal.

Buy a Quest 3 for its usual price of $500, and Best Buy will throw in a $75 gift voucher for free. So, not a saving, but if you're already planning to purchase something else from the retailer, you'll get a big discount there instead.

According to Best Buy's website, the rules are you enter your email address (don't mess it up) and you'll receive the gift card "within a reasonable period". It doesn't specify whether that will be during the Black Friday sales or once they're over, so there's a chance you might not be able to use it right away. You can use it online or in-store, at least.

The Quest 3 and Quest 3S together. (Image credit: Future)

As for the Quest 3, I use one myself. With a powerful Snapdragon chip and pancake lenses, it offers a greater level of performance and clarity compared to the Quest 2. The view through the lenses is clear edge-to-edge, and a much smaller body that sits closer to your face. The full-color passthrough makes a big difference for setting up your boundary or using XR apps, too.

Though, to be honest, I'm mostly just playing Ghost Town on mine right now. Even this morning, before I logged on for my shift. I'd recommend it if you're buying your first VR headset over the holidays.

Good news, too, you no longer have to sign in to the Quest using your Facebook account. Particularly handy for me, as I don't actually have one. You can set up a dedicated Meta Quest account and stick with that.

While I eagerly await the release of Valve's new VR headset, the Steam Frame, there's still something to be said for the Quest 3 as the best value VR headset. You can spend a lot more on better units, or less on a degraded experience, but it's right in a sweet spot for money spent on it. It'd still be nice to see that price drop a little bit over Black Friday, but I don't think we'll see it. I'll keep an eye out, anyways.