Finally, the Quest 2 no longer requires a Facebook login

It's been a moment but Meta has finally removed the mandatory Facebook login for the Quest 2 VR headset.

To login to your Meta Quest 2, you now need to set up a Meta account. And yes, that does sound like they've replaced one mandatory login with another, but this Meta account doesn't require you to connect any social media account in order to use it. In fact, you don't need to own any social media accounts whatsoever, as you can set up a Meta account with only an email address.

If you have an account set-up on your Meta Quest already, formerly known as an Oculus account, you may have received an email already notifying you of the change. This includes a link to update your account. Mine wasn't actually working, but this Meta blog page (opens in new tab) works just as well.

Otherwise, if you're starting a new account for the first time, you should now see the new login process pop up first thing when you sync your device with the Oculus app. In the app, you should be able to choose to use either Instagram, Facebook, or an email address to create your new Meta account.

If you don't see these options, it may be that Meta is updating the login process gradually around the world, so you might be a little too early.

It's worth noting that in order to avoid having to do a full factory reset on an existing headset you will need to make sure that it's running the latest software. That means booting it up while connected to a power source and a Wi-Fi network. If you set everything up before updating your goggles there's a good chance you'll lose anything currently installed on there.

Meta's shift away from mandatory Facebook accounts has been a long time coming, having initially been announced way back in October (opens in new tab) last year. The decision was met with positivity, however, as Meta's insistence on a Facebook account has been criticised by many since its arrival with the Quest 2.

Though the shift to Meta accounts does come a little too late for any bargain hunters. Meta only recently increased the price for all of its Quest 2 models by $100, meaning the headset isn't as wildly cheap as it once was. It's still a good buy, however, as you're looking to spend a whole lot more for something like a Valve Index. More so now that the mandatory login has been removed. I know at least a handful of people that refused to buy a Quest while it was still in place, but I wonder if the ship has sailed for that lot now, anyways.